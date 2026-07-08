Forevermark Diamond Jewellery Presents an Exclusive ICON Bracelet Inspired by Indian Cricketer Abhishek Sharma

Set in 18 carat white gold, delicate pavé diamond links connect each ICON element, adding brilliance and refinement throughout. The continuous sequence of icons across the bracelet symbolizes excellence, consistency and enduring value, qualities that reflect Abhishek's journey as a cricketer.

The Forevermark ICON is not merely an embellishment on the bracelet; it serves as the very foundation of its design. Expertly engineered as a fully articulated, flexible piece, the bracelet moves naturally with the wrist, delivering exceptional comfort while maintaining an elegant silhouette. Set with 14 Forevermark Cushion Diamonds, totaling over 13.5 carats, every diamond is framed within a unique interpretation of the Forevermark ICON, creating a seamless interplay of craftsmanship, movement and brilliance.

Mallikarjuna Reddy Yarabolu, Managing Director, Forevermark, De Beers India Pvt. Ltd, commented, "At Forevermark Diamond Jewellery, we believe that exceptional achievements deserve equally exceptional creations. Abhishek Sharma represents a new generation of Indian sporting excellence. This bespoke ICON bracelet is a celebration of those qualities, reimagining our most recognisable symbol into a contemporary design that embodies endurance, excellence, and individuality. Every Forevermark diamond tells a story, and this creation has been crafted to honour Abhishek's remarkable journey and future aspirations."

Indian Cricketer Abhishek Sharma said, "The Forevermark ICON is much more than a piece of jewellery to me. Inspired by the North Star, it symbolizes authenticity and the courage to follow your own direction. Those values have always guided me, both personally and professionally. Progress is built through consistency, self-belief, and a clear sense of purpose, and this bracelet reflects those qualities beautifully. It's a piece that celebrates individuality while embodying elegance and excellence."

Available exclusively on a made-to-order basis, the bracelet can be commissioned through select Forevermark Diamond Jewellery stores, offering clients the opportunity to own a truly one-of-a-kind creation.

For more information visit: https://in.forevermark.com/ & @forevermarkbydebeers

Forevermark Diamond Jewellery Store Addresses:

Delhi: B/324, South Extension-1, New Delhi – 110049

Mumbai: Plot No. 393, Crest Link, 002-102, Linking Rd, Khar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052

Mumbai: Shop No. 1, Nandanvan Apt, Lokmanya Tilak Rd, Gautam Nagar, Borivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400092

Mumbai: Elmer, Plot No: 563, Central Avenue, Chembur, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400071

Noida: SCO 27 & 28, Wave One Mall, Sector 18, Noida. U.P.: 201301

Patna: A0110, 1st Floor, Block A, City Centre Mall, Buddh Marg, Lodipur, Patna, Bihar 800001. Call: 0900696 8111/0612 233 0389.

Bangalore: Forevermark Diamond Jewellery, Unit No. UG-3 on the Upper Ground Floor, The Phoenix Mall of Asia is located at No. 239 & 240, Bellary Road, Byatarayanapura, Yelahanka Hobli, Bengaluru 560092, Karnataka.

Chandigarh: Unit No. 10, Nexus Elante Mall, Plot No. 178-178A, Industrial & Business Park, Phase 1, Chandigarh 160002. Call: 98979 73537

About Forevermark Diamond Jewellery

Forevermark Diamond Jewellery is the diamond jewellery brand from De Beers Group, the world's leading diamond company, a name synonymous with more than 135 years of expertise and heritage in the world of diamonds. Every Forevermark Diamond Jewellery creation celebrates life's most meaningful moments, featuring natural diamonds that are beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. Every Forevermark diamond bears a unique inscription, ensuring authenticity and making each piece deeply personal.

Formed over billions of years deep within the Earth, Forevermark diamonds are hand-selected for their exceptional quality, graded beyond the 4Cs in the pursuit of absolute beauty. Responsibly sourced and carefully cared for along their journey, they reflect the brand's commitment to creating a positive impact on the people and places its diamonds come from. Expertly crafted by master designers, Forevermark Diamond Jewellery combines modern artistry with timeless elegance. Each piece elevates the brilliance of its diamond while embodying the brand's enduring values of beauty, rarity, and responsibility.