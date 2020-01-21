Former President Pranab Mukherjee Confers Pravin Daryani With 'Champions of Change 2019' Award

Champions of Change is awarded to those who usher in significant changes in their respective districts in India. The award recognizes their dedication, zeal, and innovative efforts

NEW DELHI, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pravin Daryani, CMD of A&A Business Consulting, was conferred with the prestigious 'Champions of Change 2019' award in an event organized at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on Monday.

Mr. Daryani received the award from the honorable former President of India and Bharat Ratna recipient, Shri Pranab Mukherjee, in the Social Welfare category.

The prestigious awardees are chosen through a stringent process of selection by the Jury, K. G. Balakrishnan, Former Chief Justice of India. The Champions of Change Award acts as a platform to honour and recognise those who strive for the betterment of their countrymen. Shri Hemant Soren, (Chief Minister of Jharkhand), Shri Manish Sisodia (Dy Chief Minister of Delhi) and Shri Acharya Balakrishnan (CEO of Patanjali) also received the award this year.

Mr. Daryani is being recognized for his efforts towards developing the SME sector in India. Through his consulting company A&A, he has helped more than 10,000 SMEs achieve organised growth. He has further been instrumental in empowering Indian SME entrepreneurs with vital business skills to realize the success they seek.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Daryani said, "I am humbled by this recognition by the Government. It only validates the fact that we are contributing to this country's growth by being a support system to SMEs, who are the backbone of the country's economy. Based on our 10 plus years of serving the SME sector, we realized that given the right guidance, SMEs can contribute more towards the country's GDP and push India closer to its dream of becoming the $5 trillion economy. The only thing they need is a solid support system. We want to be that support."

The next decade and beyond will belong to the SMEs and their contributions to the India story. A&A wants to be one of the reasons how they will arrive there.

The other awardees this year include Ms. Shilpa Shetty, Mr. Raj Kundra, Suresh Oberoi, Geeta Koda and Allu Arvind.

About A&A Business Consulting

A&A Business Consulting (AABC) is India's leading consulting company for Small and Medium Enterprises. Founded in 2009, AABC has completed 1500 full-fledged consulting projects assisting businesses achieve organised growth. We have presence in 7 states across India with a network of 18000+ SMEs. At AABC, our vision is to assist individuals and organizations to GROW. Remaining rooted to our vision, we completed assisting 1239 businesses grow financially in March 2018. We are working towards our next mission of assisting 2020 businesses grow financially by 31st March 2020. We can foresee the change we want to bring in the SME sector in India. We want to craft the financial destinies of millions of SMEs by assisting them grow in an organized way.

For more information, visit: https://www.aaconsulting.co.in/

SOURCE A&A Business Consulting