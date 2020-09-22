FORTUNE Announces Sixth Annual Change the World List of Companies That Are Doing Well By Doing Good

"The Vaccine Makers" take the Top Spot, Followed by Alibaba at No. 2, and PayPal at No. 3

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FORTUNE has announced its sixth annual "Change the World" list, which showcases over 50 companies that have made an important social or environmental impact through their profit-making strategy and operations this year. Companies are recognized for innovative business strategies that positively impact the world. This year's list includes 28 companies from the U.S. and Canada; 10 from Asia and the Middle East; 8 from Europe; and 3 each from Africa and Latin America.