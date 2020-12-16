Fractal Named a Leader in Computer Vision Consulting by Independent Research Firm

- Fractal cited for building technically demanding, customer-facing CV solutions

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal , ( fractal.ai ), a global leader in artificial intelligence and analytics, powering decisions in Fortune 500 companies, today announced that it has been named a Leader among Computer Vision Consultancies in the recent report, The Forrester New Wave™: Computer Vision Consultancies Q4 2020, published by an independent market research company, Forrester Research. Download the full report .

"We are delighted that Forrester Research has recognized us as a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™ on Computer Vision," said Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO of Fractal. "Computer Vision is a rapidly evolving discipline and requires a great level of innovation and readiness to adopt and make it work to solve clients' business problems. I view this report as validation of our vision, continued innovation, and strong execution."

"With its hard-earned healthcare know-how and extensive experience building CV solutions for retail (e.g., shelf analytics mobile apps and extracting pricing information from flyers), Fractal is a natural choice for these use cases but also many more, as the underlying CV capabilities transfer broadly." – The Forrester New Wave™: Computer Vision Consultancies Report (Q4 2020). "Customers gave Fractal top marks across all its capabilities and highlighted its understanding of the business need, project management, and technical superiority". Download the full report.

In its New Wave™ evaluation, Forrester Research assess only emerging technologies, and base their analysis on a 10-criterion grouped into Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence. Within these, Fractal received a differentiated rating in 6 out of 10 criteria. This included the criteria of Computer Vision (CV) design and strategy, CV model development, hardware deployment, solutions & accelerators, engagement success & vision.

Fractal offers a wide range of Computer Vision solutions that include Image & Video Analytics Platform - IVA - built using proprietary AI enabled algorithms to deploy real-time AI solutions rapidly on edge or across all cloud platforms and Qure.ai – a product company, incubated by Fractal, which uses AI & deep learning techniques to provide an automated interpretation of radiology scans like X-rays, CTs, and MRI scans. Recently, Qure.ai received FDA® approval for one of its products and raised $16 million from Sequoia Capital and Mass Mutual Ventures.

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence space. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and brings AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired Fortune 500 companies.

Fractal's products include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions, Cuddle.ai to assists CEOs, and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions, and Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data.

Fractal has more than 2000 employees across 16 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, and Australia. Fractal has consistently been rated as India's best companies to work for, by The Great Place to Work® Institute, featured as a leader in the Specialized Insights Service Providers Wave™ 2020, Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2019 by Forrester Research, and recognized as an "Honorable Vendor" in 2020 magic quadrant for data & analytics by Gartner. For more information visit fractal.ai

