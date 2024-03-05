Fractal Recognized by CDP for taking coordinated action on climate issues

Fractal's commitment to sustainability and Net Zero emissions reaffirmed through rigorous third-party assurance and strategic environmental initiatives.

MUMBAI, India, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal (www.fractal.ai), a leading provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to entities including Fortune 500® companies achieved a B by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for its environmental management during the 2023 reporting cycle. CDP, renowned as the gold standard in environmental emissions reporting, evaluated approximately 21,000 companies worldwide in 2023, making it a comprehensive dataset on corporate environmental measurement and action.

Fractal has diligently pursued carbon accounting and maintained a greenhouse gas inventory, with its baseline year of FY 2019-20. It has practiced carbon accounting for the last four fiscals. The company has also secured third-party independent assurance for its Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 emissions for the last four fiscals. These milestones underscore Fractal's steadfast dedication to intelligent and responsible climate action, in alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goal 13 on climate action. Additionally, Fractal is publicly committed to achieving Net Zero emissions in accordance with the SBTi Net Zero standard, and is presently in the process of setting and validating its target.

"As Fractal completes its first decade of Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives and embarks on its 25th year since founding, we are both humbled yet proud to take benchmarked and best in class steps towards becoming a Net Zero company, said Chetana Kumar, Head of CSR and Special Projects at Fractal. "We recognize the critical importance of climate-related issues and their potential impact on our business operations, stakeholders, and the environment. Responsibility towards people, planet, communities is a shared commitment, supported by board-level oversight of climate-related and ESG matters, steered by cross-functional management committees, and enhanced by specialized input from subject matter experts and thought leaders."

Commitment to robust ESG credentials underscore Fractal's commitment to measuring, monitoring, and innovating to drive sustainable impact across its operations and for its clients. Moreover, Fractal continues to foster a workplace culture that attracts best in class and socially responsible talent, aligned with its responsibility towards people, planet, and communities. Fractal's Mumbai workspace also received the prestigious WELL Platinum certification in June 2023, that demonstrates Fractal's commitment to people - first practices that prioritize the health and well-being of both visitors and colleagues at Fractal.

