Fractal recognized by Great Place to Work® among India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2021

Fractal features in 'Top 100 – Large Companies' category for the second consecutive year, in addition to being a Certified Great Place to Work® for five consecutive years including 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal, (fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to Fortune 500® companies, today announced that it has been recognized among India's Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women in 2021 by Great Place To Work® Institute.

Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the winners using rigorous methodology and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are Great Place to Work-Certified™. Further, organizations were then studied basis Gender Parity in Experience and Representation across levels to arrive at the top-100 list of India's Best Workplaces for Women among 712 organizations. This award recognizes Fractal's efforts in building a highly diverse and inclusive culture.

"We want to foster and nurture a workplace culture built on diversity and inclusion, to allow Fractalites to bring their whole authentic selves to work," said Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder, Group Chief Executive and Vice-Chairman at Fractal. "We believe that only by doing so, we can unlock the full potential of human capabilities and let the 'free minds' fly higher to be innovative and create better value for our clients."

To achieve its goals, Fractal constituted a Diversity and Inclusion Council in 2020 with the objective of defining a D&I charter focused on providing equitable opportunities to all, irrespective of race, religion, ethnicity, or gender. Some of the immediate focus areas include hiring from women-only campuses, pay parity across genders, conducting "I am remarkable" workshop for women encouraging them to speak openly about their accomplishments, building mentorship programs to nurture women leaders and "Mothers returning to work" initiative to successfully transition mothers returning from maternity break to work.

"We are excited to be recognized for creating one of the best workplaces for women," said Rohini Singh, Chief People Officer at Fractal. "This recognition motivates and energizes us to continue to strive towards our audacious goals on diversity and inclusion. We will continue our commitment to provide a supportive and inclusive environment where all can succeed and grow."

Speaking of her experience, Usha Viriyala, Client Partner – CPG at Fractal, said, "It is indeed a moment of pride that Fractal has been recognised as a Great Place for Women to work. At Fractal, various life stages and professional journey of a woman are seamlessly blended to provide her a fulfilling career. Fractal embraces a mosaic of diverse thoughts and personalities to create an ecosystem that provides equal opportunity not only for women but for all. We are truly grateful for this recognition."

