Fractal Wins US$17M+ Multi-Year AI Deal with a Fortune 500® U.S. Healthcare Organization

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal Analytics Ltd. (BSE: 544700) (NSE: FRACTAL), a globally recognized enterprise AI company serving Fortune 500® organizations, announced that it has secured a US$17M+ multi-year agreement with a leading U.S. healthcare enterprise to modernize its Data and AI foundation on Databricks platform and support its journey toward becoming an AI-ready organization.

The engagement also encompasses 24 x 7 managed data operations, including the consolidation of support from multiple vendors under Fractal as the single strategic partner, improving operational efficiency by integrating Agentic Ops and creating a scalable, governed, and resilient platform designed to accelerate AI adoption, reduce technical debt, optimize total cost of ownership and support continuous innovation.

AI Foundations (AIF) is Fractal's technology pillar, focused on building AI-ready enterprises through modern data foundations, enterprise knowledge layers, AI governance, and managed operations that enable scalable and responsible AI adoption.

Fractal's Healthcare & Life Sciences (HLS) practice partners with healthcare payers, providers, pharmaceutical, and medical technology organizations to drive AI-led transformation. The practice delivers solutions across clinical and care management, population health, value-based care, underwriting and risk management, claims and payment integrity, marketing content generation, dynamic targeting, forecasting, patient service programs, field operations, medical affairs, clinical trial acceleration and other areas. This engagement is part of Fractal's normal course of business with an existing client.

"Healthcare is entering a new era where AI can help organizations make faster, smarter and more informed decisions across every stage of the care journey. At Fractal, our focus is on delivering practical healthcare AI that drives measurable impact, from operational performance to patient and member experiences. We are excited to support our client in building the capabilities needed to realize this vision at scale," said Matt Gennone, Chief Commercial Officer, Fractal and CEO, Cogentiq.

"As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, moving from isolated pilots to enterprise-scale AI deployment requires strong AI foundations. We are seeing leading organizations make long-term commitments to modernize data, governance and operational foundations, validating AI Foundations as a critical enterprise transformation category. Fractal is uniquely positioned to help clients on this journey through deep domain expertise, proprietary IP and outcome-based delivery. We are excited to expand the partnership with our client in building a resilient, AI-ready foundation that delivers measurable business results," said Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder, Group Chief Executive and Vice-Chairman, Fractal.

The engagement underscores Fractal's growing role in helping enterprises build the foundations needed to scale AI responsibly and sustainably.

About Fractal

Fractal Analytics Ltd (BSE: 544700) (NSE: FRACTAL) is a globally recognized pure-play enterprise AI company trusted by Fortune 500®-sized enterprises to power decision-making through AI services, solutions, and products. Fractal's strategy is focused on three pillars: AI-led Transformation (AIT), which reimagines business workflows and decision-making through AI; AI Foundations (AIF), which enables scalable, trusted, and governed enterprise AI through robust data and technology foundations; and AI Work & Workforce (AIW), which helps organizations redesign work, develop AI-ready talent, and build the capabilities needed for the AI-native enterprise. All three pillars are powered by Cogentiq, Fractal's flagship agentic AI platform.

With over 6,000 professionals across North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, Fractal partners with business leaders to drive competitive differentiation for their organizations by embedding AI into critical decisions across business functions and industry verticals.

Fractal invests more than 6% of its revenue in AI R&D, supporting foundational AI research, product development, and IP creation that address both immediate client needs and long-term technological advancement. Fractal's track record includes developing proprietary models and products such as Vaidya.ai and PiEvolve, as well as incubating and spinning out Qure.ai, a global healthcare AI leader focused on the rapid identification and management of tuberculosis, lung cancer, and stroke (or critical health conditions). Fractal's suite of businesses consists of Asper.ai (a Revenue Growth Management product for CPG companies) and Analytics Vidhya (an Ed-tech platform).

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