France and India join forces for better healthcare in future

NEW DELHI, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indo-French Healthcare Symposium 2022: together for tomorrow's health is taking place on 28th November 2022, in New Delhi at the Leela Palace. This healthcare event is organised by Business France, in collaboration with the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the French Institute in India, French and Indian institutional partners and companies. Senior Government officials of France and India, H.E. Mme Anne-Claire Amprou – French Ambassador for Global Health and Dr. V.K.Paul – Hon'ble Member of NITI Aayog, Government of India (Chief Guest) will be participating in the event.

The bilateral partnership in the healthcare sector has been spectacular during the pandemic with the exchange of medical support equipment. France aims to strengthening this cooperation furthermore. This symposium aims to strengthen the bilateral healthcare ecosystem, jointly innovate for the hospital of the future and better healthcare post-Covid. The objective is to develop new synergies in research, training, and trade in the medical and pharmaceutical fields between both countries or third ones. Moreover, it is a platform to discuss the common challenges and opportunities in the healthcare sector.

H.E Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India, said, "Through this symposium, I encourage both countries to extend this cooperation and jointly innovate for the hospital of the future and find effective and affordable solutions to healthcare challenges. France is a strong partner for the development of healthcare in India. We also invite Indian stakeholders to invest in France, as well as top-level talents, researchers, and medical students to come to France. There is strong potential for development in sub-sectors like pediatrics, geriatrics, diagnostics, medical tourism, innovative and portable medical devices, education, and training the new generation of doctors."

Highlights of the event:

Panel discussions on the following topics:

Strategic Indo-French Alliances in Healthcare Sector



Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnologies



Hospital Care & Medical Devices



Intensifying Academic & Scientific Bilateral Cooperation in Healthcare

B2B meetings

The Indo French OneHealth network - a scientific workshop on state-of-the-art and roadmap for future organized by the French Institute in India .

The event will witness the presence of members of the Indian and French authorities along with eminent medical experts and opinion leaders, to boost this dialogue on tomorrow's healthcare systems. This would bring together all the public and private stakeholders of both countries, as well as innovative companies already present or interested in the growing Indian market.

A special delegation of French companies

Speakers from renowned institutions will be present at the event including Académie Nationale de Médicine, Proparco, CEFIPRA, AP-HP Sorbonne Université, ICMR, INSERM.

Moreover, a large delegation of French companies will be accompanied by Business France and IFCCI such as: Biosynex, Careprod Technologies, Life Medical Control, 2PS Projection Plasma Styteme, Vygon, Sanofi, Essilor, Genestore, Peters Surgical, Virbac.

Turnkey individual B2B will be arranged for the following French companies that are not yet established in India and looking for synergies:

BIOSYNEX – the European leader in rapid diagnostic tests (RDT). Located in Strasbourg (France) Biosynex develops, manufactures, and markets (in France and some 90+ countries) medical devices for screening, diagnosis and prevention. For more information: www.biosynex.com

CAREPROD Technologies - innovative automated solutions, tailored to operating rooms and videoconferencing. Careprod Technologies is dedicated to the integration of innovative video solutions in constrained environments for operating theaters and videoconferencing (Integration, recording, broadcasting, production). For more information: www.careprod.com/en/technologies/

Life Medical Control – specialized in medical engineering and innovation of their flagship ambulatory EKG recorder – NEUROCOACH. It is a primary screening solution for the stroke risks. Positioned in e-health, it provides expertise and know-how through an innovative, remote & easy to use HD ECG recorder and a method of physiological signal analysis, which makes it possible to identify the three different risk factors from one personalized and detailed report. For more information: www.lifemedicalcontrol.com/LMC_Expert/en/accueil-english/

2PS Projection Plasma Systeme S.A.- is a specialist in plasma projection on orthopedic implants (hip, knee, ankle, shoulder, etc) since 30 years and it has been ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certified since 2003. For more information: www.2psmedical.com

French Healthcare:

France is a leading player in healthcare worldwide and boasts considerable advantages.

A healthcare system that is recognized among OECD nations for access to healthcare, known for its excellent training for healthcare professionals and recognized for their high level of expertise. France offers cutting-edge research and innovation in numerous healthcare fields, including medical devices, oncology, chronic and infectious diseases, digital health, the silver economy and more. The French healthcare ecosystem is not only innovative but dynamic with the inclusion of startups, SMEs and large corporations. It is one of the highest-performing pharmaceutical industries in the world.

About Business France

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy. Responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and runs the VIE international internship program. Business France has 1,500 personnel, both in France and in 55 countries throughout the world, who work with a network of partners.

For further information, please visit: www.businessfrance.fr





Press contact:

Nivedita Agarwal

Business France - Trade & Investment Commission of France in India

[email protected]

SOURCE Business France