Franchising & Licensing Asia 2024 to Unlock New Horizons in Licensing and Tech-Enabled Franchising

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Presented by the Franchising and Licensing Association (Singapore) and organised by Constellar, the 19th edition of Franchising & Licensing Asia will take place at Sands Expo & Convention Centre from September 12 to 14. Featuring over 300 franchise brands and licensable characters by 150 exhibitors, including international franchises from Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan region, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam, FLAsia 2024 is the region's most international franchising event.

Unparalleled Insights and Opportunities for Franchising & Licensing in Asia

Asia's rapidly growing Gen Z population will become the highest consumer spending class globally by 2030, presenting vast opportunities as a target market for businesses to expand in Asia through franchising & licensing. With Asia already contributing over 30% of all franchised businesses worldwide, this region offers lucrative prospects for both homegrown and global brands, especially as the demand for quality products and services across sectors like beauty, wellness, education, and technology surges. As an entrepreneurial venture, franchising and licensing provides relative business stability and growth, and will appeal to financially-savvy younger generations with a lower-risk appetite.

Singapore's pro-business environment provides a strategic launchpad and springboard for these ventures, making FLAsia 2024 a crucial platform for exploring partnerships and driving regional business growth. FLAsia 2024 will offer unparalleled opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors to connect with leading brands looking to expand across the rapidly growing Asia Pacific consumer market, as well as thought leaders, business owners and decision-makers offering insights into building business resilience and scalability. FLAsia 2024 is supported by regional trade and franchising associations in Cambodia, China, Egypt, Philippines, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan area, Thailand and Vietnam.

Deep-Dive into the World of Brand and Character Licensing

For the first time, FLAsia 2024 features an expansive showcase of licensable brands and characters, as well as comprehensive content, to equip interested parties for the journey. Characters include those from the Marvel Universe, Pac Man, Sonic The Hedgehog, Tamagotchi and The Legend of Hei. Attendees can also connect with representatives from Avex Asia, Bandai Namco, Disney and XM Studios, among others, at the FLAsia Conference and gain insights into the evolving landscape of brand and character licensing.

The conference will feature two key panel discussions on brand and character licensing, highlighting the advantages of strategic collaborations and emerging trends that are reshaping the industry. The first session, "The Power of Brand Licensing: How Strategic Collaboration Can Help Scale Your Business," moderated by John Ong, Executive Chairman of FT Consulting, will explore how innovative licensing models and partnerships can expand brand reach and drive growth. Panellists include Alex Baillie, Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Products, The Walt Disney Company, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East; Ben Ang, CEO of XM Studios; and Winston Chan, Board Director of IPOS International and Chief Executive Officer of FT Consulting.

The second session, "Emerging Trends Shaping the Future of Brand Licensing: Disrupting Traditional Models," moderated by Esther Wee, President of IIPCC Singapore and IP Consultant at RHT Law Asia LLP, will examine the impact of digital content, social media, technology, sustainability, and globalisation on brand licensing. The panel features Dr. Bryan Tan, Chief Executive Officer of COL Web, Edmund Low, Head of Licensing Division (APAC) at Avex Asia, and Tracy Lui, Senior Assistant Director of Marketing Communications at Mount Faber Leisure Group.

"Character and brand licensing offers exciting opportunities for entrepreneurs to leverage established brand equity, accelerating growth and market penetration," said Mr Edmund Low, Head of Licensing Division (APAC) at Avex Asia. "By partnering with recognizable characters or brands, businesses can tap into existing consumer fandom, reduce marketing costs and enhance overall credibility. Embracing brand extensions not only fosters innovation through collaboration but also creates synergistic partnerships that drive long-term success. Entrepreneurs are encouraged to explore the vast potential of brand licensing as a strategic pathway to elevate their business ventures and achieve sustainable growth."

Learn about the impact of Technology and how to build Tech-Driven Strategies in Franchising

The conference will also feature two pivotal sessions focused on navigating today's complex business and franchising environment impacted by technology. In the session "Business Not as Usual," Kok Ping Soon, CEO of Singapore Business Federation, will provide critical insights into the key factors that drive business success, offering actionable strategies to overcome barriers and build resilient, future-ready companies amidst rapid technological developments and a challenging operating environment.

Mr Kok Ping Soon, Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Business Federation (SBF) said, "In a 'business-not-as-usual' environment, SBF has supported our members by shaping solutions, allowing them to pivot quickly, maintain continuity, and adapt to unexpected challenges. SBF strives to empower our members with the necessary know-how and skillsets through the various initiatives such as driving internationalisation efforts, building on sustainability, and working with various partners to bring fundamental digital solutions to SMEs."

The second session, "The Tech Advantage: Why You Should Choose a Tech-Driven Franchise," moderated by Oliver Tian, Founder and Director of Oliver Tian Associates, will explore how technology is revolutionising franchising. Panellists Jeremy Choong of Jayvoxx Holdings, Keith Tan of Crown Digital, and Xiao Saunders of Xiao Saunders Consultation will discuss the benefits of tech-forward franchises, including higher profits, easier expansion, and a competitive market edge.

"Tech-driven franchise models allow entrepreneurs to tap into advanced technology to optimise operations and enhance customer experiences," said Mr Keith Tan, CEO & Founder of Crown Digital Pte Ltd. "For instance, we combined AI and robotics to develop Ella the robot barista, a groundbreaking tech-enabled franchise opportunity that redefines the F&B landscape. Ella transforms the coffee experience by delivering consistent, efficient, and contactless service, catering to modern consumer needs. By investing in tech-driven franchises such as Ella, franchisees join the forefront of innovation, driving the future of automated retail globally."

Apart from the above sessions, attendees can engage in interactive discussions and practical workshops that will provide them with comprehensive knowledge on franchising in Southeast Asia.

Connect with New and Established Franchisors Onsite

FLAsia 2024 will enable attendees with franchising intent to make more informed decisions as they connect with franchises onsite. These include 60 percent new franchises in beauty & wellness, education, food & beverage, health, and retail, such as Angel's Pizza from Philippines; Café Bom Bom, EatPizza and Ediya Coffee from South Korea; 9.36 Wellness, Marrybrown and US Pizza from Malaysia; Appzdate, Dian Xiao Er, Logiscool, Organique and Shenmo Education from Singapore. Returning franchises include Fun Learner's School, GoPizza, KC Group, Salady, The Jelly Heart and TungLok Group.

