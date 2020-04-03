Freedom Oil Contributes Rs. 50 Lakhs to COVID-19 PM CARES Fund

- Partners with Government of Andhra Pradesh to distribute edible oil worth Rs.42 Lakhs to the needy in the state

HYDERABAD, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd (GEF India) the makers of Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils today contributed a sum of Rs. 50 Lakhs to the PM CARES Fund to support the relief and safety measures being undertaken by the Government in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The company also partnered with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to distribute the essential commodity - edible oil worth Rs. 42 Lakhs to the underprivileged near the GEF refineries in Andhra Pradesh.

The Employees for GEF India have also came forward in these difficult times to contribute towards the COVID-19 PM CARES Fund. Each employee has contributed 1 day's salary towards the cause. GEF India will be forwarding the additional amount of Rs 9.25 Lakhs by 640 employees towards the PM CARES Fund for COVID-19 on behalf of their employees.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pradeep Chowdhry, Managing Director, Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt. Ltd., said, "GEF India is deeply concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic and its fall out. We have implemented strict measures to ensure that all our members, employees, partners, stakeholders remain safe from COVID-19. COVID-19 is an unprecedented occurrence. GEF India takes the responsibility to safeguard and protect the employees and workers at the plant, who will help fulfill the social commitment, by ensuring the production line to supply the essential commodity - edible oil, amidst the crisis. We are ensuring proper hygiene and safe working conditions for the workers as per the guidelines issued by the government. We have also extended the support to the community by contributing Rs. 50 Lakhs towards the PM CARES Fund."

