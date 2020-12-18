Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil ropes in Actors Yash & Radhika as brand ambassadors

Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil has been continuously evolving and uplifting its look and feel and built a modern and contemporary brand image. Freedom has revised its brand strategy along with the way they communicate with the consumers. With this association, Freedom is keen on connecting with people and communicate the benefits of healthy eating during present times. This association will help the brand to strengthen the recall and aid in rapid adoption. Freedom Oil aims to take this brand to even greater heights and wants to enhance its foot prints. The campaign with Yash is aimed in creating an impact in the minds of consumers about Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil, highlighting the promise of lower oil absorption & Guilt-free indulgence. The new TVC will be released in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka & Odisha.

"I feel Grrrrrreat!!! Just as fitness plays a vital role in my life as an actor, the quality, hygiene and taste of the food we have, matters the most – that's why, Radhika and I have shifted to Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil which has become an integral part of our food. Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil is clear, lite and contains Vitamins A, D & E. What we eat defines how we feel. So, Switch to Freedom & Enjoy the Change!" said Actor Yash the famous cine star.

Speaking about the association Mr. P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, said, "We are happy and proud to be associated with Actors Yash and Radhika and we welcome them to the Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil family. We hope the association will further strengthen the brand recall for Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil and will aid in rapid adoption and improve penetration to grow the footprint of the brand."

About GEF India (Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils):

'Freedom' is the Flagship brand of Gemini Edibles and Fats India Pvt. Ltd. (GEF India). Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil Range is available as Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil, Freedom Physically Refined Rice Bran Oil and Freedom Mustard Oil & Freedom Groundnut Oil. Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil was launched in April 2010 in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

It is a leading brand of Sunflower oil and currently ranks No. 1 by market share in the Sunflower Oil category in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & Odisha. (Source: Q1 20 Report AC Nielsen).

Freedom Physically Refined Rice Bran Oil It is thus a healthier choice for the entire family. It was launched Oct-15, for the health-conscious consumers with its strong proposition of 10,000 ppm Oryzanol and balanced fat profile Freedom RBO is growing at fast pace in this category and is a brand leader.

