From Blueprint to Blue Water: India's Indigenous Giants to Command Global Spotlight During Maritime Convergence 2026

VISAKHAPATNAM, India, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian Navy's simultaneous deployment of India's first indigenous aircraft carrier and its latest stealth frigate highlight the nation's shift from a 'Buyer's Navy' to a 'Builder's Navy.'

In a historic first, the Indian Navy will lead a multi-national formation of over 70 navies with its flagship indigenous platforms, marking the operational peak of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

International Fleet Review

As the global maritime community descends upon India's eastern seaboard for Maritime Convergence 2026, the Indian Navy is set to field its most formidable indigenous assets, the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and the newly commissioned ships. This unprecedented gathering, integrating the International Fleet Review (IFR), Exercise MILAN, and the IONS Conclave, will serve as a live demonstration of India's self-reliant defense manufacturing prowess and its positioning as a 'Global Security Partner' in the Indo-Pacific.

The centerpiece of the event, the International Fleet Review (IFR) on February 18, is likely to feature INS Vikrant leading a line-up of over 50 Indian vessels.

The inclusion of these 'Indigenous Giants' in multi-national maneuvers during Exercise MILAN 2026 highlights more than just military hardware; it showcases the 'Move, Float, and Fight' categories of indigenization: INS Vikrant: A symbol of strategic autonomy, capable of projecting air power across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The event will also feature the Indian Navy's Visakhapatnam-class destroyers, Nilgiri-class stealth frigates and Arnala-class anti-submarine warfare corvettes.

This convergence aligns with the Prime Minister's MAHASAGAR vision (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions). By operating these home-grown platforms alongside the world's most advanced navies, India reinforces its commitment to a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific' powered by domestic innovation and the support of multiple Indian MSMEs involved in the shipbuilding supply chain.

About Maritime Convergence 2026

Maritime Convergence 2026 (also known as the Vizag Naval Trifecta) is a historic assembly taking place from February 15–25, 2026, in Visakhapatnam. For the first time, India is hosting three major international maritime engagements simultaneously: the International Fleet Review (IFR), the 13th edition of Exercise MILAN and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs. The event brings together naval leadership from over 70 countries to foster "Camaraderie, Cooperation and Collaboration" while showcasing India's growing maritime stature.

