From Classrooms to Global Leadership: IIHM Alumni Voices Shape the Future on its 33rd Foundation Day

Founder & Chairman Dr Suborno Bose unveils IIHM's next chapter of TransformAItion—driven by High Tech & anchored in Higher Touch

KOLKATA, India, March 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) marked the run up to its 33rd Foundation Day, March 15, with a powerful celebration of the people who define the institution's legacy—its alumni.

The institution today represents a vibrant global community of over 30,000 alumni, students, faculty members and hospitality professionals.

Dr Suborno Bose, Chairman and Chief Mentor, IIHM Worldwide celebrates the 33rd Foundation Day with students

The highlight of the two-day celebrations was the IIHM Alumni Leadership Conclave, a unique global conversation where alumni working across the world joined students and faculty to reflect on their journeys from IIHM classrooms to leadership roles in the hospitality industry.

From luxury hotels in London and Japan to hospitality enterprises in Canada, Dubai, Australia, and New Zealand, alumni shared insights, experiences, and advice with the next generation of hospitality professionals—reinforcing the enduring bond between the institution and its global alumni community.

In his Foundation Day address, IIHM Founder and Chairman Dr Suborno Bose reminded the gathering that an institution's true strength lies in its alumni.

"IIHM today stands on the achievements of thousands of alumni across the world. Wherever you go—from Singapore to San Francisco—you will find IIHM graduates flourishing and leading the hospitality industry," he said.

Alumni Journeys: From IIHM Classrooms to Global Hospitality Leadership

The conclave brought together IIHM's international alumni whose careers reflect the global reach of the institution.

Alok Dixit, General Manager at the Marriott in London's Grosvenor Square, spoke about the values that shaped his journey.

"Hospitality is one of the most beautiful industries in the world because it brings together people from every discipline and background. But success ultimately comes down to discipline and integrity—doing the right thing whether someone is watching or not."

Reflecting on what students must focus on, he added:

"Focus on learning, not just grades. Build discipline in your life, manage your time well, and above all enjoy what you do—because hospitality is an incredible industry."

From Japan, Vikas Kumar, Assistant Director of Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Nikko, Japan, emphasised that hospitality ultimately comes down to human connection.

"Guests return not just because of the property, but because of the people. It is the way we make them feel that creates guests for life," he said.

Drawing from his experience working across multiple countries, he advised young hospitality professionals to cultivate the right mindset.

"Attitude is everything in this industry. Being open to learning, respecting people from different cultures, and continuously growing will take you a long way."

The Future: AI with Emotional Intelligence

For Harsh Gurnani, Cluster Revenue Manager at Hilton in Japan, the future of hospitality will combine artificial intelligence with human emotional intelligence.

"AI will increasingly handle analysis and data-driven tasks, but what it cannot replace is emotional intelligence. Hospitality is about emotions, about understanding people, and responding to situations that technology alone cannot interpret."

He praised IIHM for introducing students early to the role of AI in hospitality.

"It made me proud to see IIHM talking about AI even before many others in education did. That shows the institution has always been ahead of the curve."

Learning to Start from the Basics

For Debottam Chakravarti, now a respected hospitality academic and business leader in New Zealand, humility and patience are the foundations of a successful career.

"I started my career as a cleaner in the UK. When I was a cleaner, I wanted to be the best cleaner. When I became a supervisor, I wanted to be the best supervisor. Every step in the journey matters," he said.

His advice to students was simple but powerful:

"Respect every job, learn it deeply, and keep moving forward. That is how confidence and leadership are built."

Hospitality as Experience and Emotion

Bhavik Jani, now teaching hospitality in Australia, reflected on one of his earliest lessons at IIHM.

"Hospitality is not just about serving food or checking in guests. It is about creating experiences that people remember. That idea has stayed with me throughout my career."

He believes the future of hospitality education lies in balancing Artificial Intelligence with Emotional Intelligence.

"How we merge AI with human empathy will define the future of the hospitality industry," he said.

Empathy: The Core Skill of Hospitality

For Alpa Pandorya, Senior Bartender at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab in Dubai, empathy is the most important skill in hospitality.

"You have to be empathetic and approachable. Every guest is different. When you truly understand people, conversations flow naturally and hospitality becomes genuine," she said.

Jahnavi Sachdev, working in the MICE and events sector in Dubai, spoke about the importance of adaptability in a global industry.

"Working in a different country with people from many cultures pushes you to grow. The key is to step out of your comfort zone, work hard, and continuously prove yourself."

The 33rd Foundation Day of IIHM was truly an occasion to toast its evergreen assets—its alumni whose journeys embody what this institution stands for: leadership, excellence, and the spirit of service.

Founder and Chairman, IIHM Worldwide, Dr Suborno Bose, proudly announced two awards for selected outstanding alumni.

The IIHM Outstanding Alumni Leadership Award celebrates alumni who have risen to positions of influence and responsibility, carrying forward the IIHM ethos into global hospitality leadership.

The IIHM Recognition of Excellence in Hospitality Award honours professionals whose work has enriched the hospitality industry and whose achievements inspire the next generation of hospitality leaders.

Speaking to the awardees and congratulating them on these awards, Dr Bose said:

"On this 33rd Foundation Day, as we look back with pride and forward with confidence, these recognitions remind us of a simple truth: institutions are not built by buildings or programmes alone—they are built by the people who believe in them and carry their legacy forward."

Today's moment is therefore deeply special, because it allows the institution to recognise members of the IIHM family whose journeys embody what hospitality stands for—leadership, excellence, and service.

IIHM's Vision: High Tech, Higher Touch

In his Foundation Day address, Dr Suborno Bose, Founder and Chairman of IIHM, described the moment as both a celebration and a moment of direction for the institution.

Reflecting on IIHM's journey over three decades, he said Foundation Day is an opportunity to ask a fundamental question: how should hospitality education evolve in a rapidly changing world.

Dr Bose declared 2026 as the year of "TransformAItion" at IIHM, signalling the institution's commitment to integrating artificial intelligence into hospitality education while preserving the core human values that define the profession.

"Technology can analyse data and improve efficiency," he said, "but hospitality itself will always remain deeply human. That is why our philosophy remains simple—High Tech, Higher Touch."

Dr Bose also highlighted IIHM's leadership in AI-driven hospitality learning through initiatives such as NamAIste – HospitalityGPT, a generative AI knowledge platform designed specifically for the hospitality industry.

Concluding his address, he expressed gratitude to the global IIHM community—students, faculty, alumni and industry partners—whose support has helped shape the institution's journey over the past three decades.

While the past was toasted, the future was also planned. In a giant stride towards building future leaders of IIHM, Founder Dr Bose announced the IIHM Future Leaders Programme.

The first batch of inductees were chosen from mid-level faculty and other staff who will be trained and groomed to evolve into leaders of tomorrow, thereby creating an ecosystem of innovation, change and leadership within IIHM's home-grown talent pool.

Therefore, the 33rd Foundation Day truly laid the foundation for transformation for an institution that has a roadmap to reach the top echelons of hospitality institutions in the world.