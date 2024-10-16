From India to the World: Global Startups Club's International Expansion to Begin in Dubai & Abu Dhabi

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Startups Club, one of India's largest and most active communities for early-stage founders, entrepreneurs, and investors, is expanding into international markets. With a strong commitment to supporting these startups, Global Startups Club has become a valuable resource, hosting offline networking meetups that connect founders, investors, and entrepreneurs. Building on its success in India, the club is now focusing on global markets, marking a new chapter in its mission to promote entrepreneurial growth. The club has created a network of over 12,000 startup founders, including more than 250 venture capitalists and investors, and thousands of budding entrepreneurs.

Global Startups Club brings together founders, investors, and entrepreneurs through valuable offline networking meetups

Global Startups Club's international journey starts with major meetups in Dubai & Abu Dhabi, UAE, on 19th and 20th October, in partnership with Bon Conseil. These events will bring together promising startups and influential investors from the region, providing a valuable space for sharing ideas and fostering connections. Drawing on its experience in India, Global Startups Club aims to create an environment where entrepreneurs can learn from each other and explore opportunities for growth.

After launching in the UAE, the club plans to start community building in Canada in November, the United States in partnership with Maulik Mehta of MaShCube - Crossborder Tax Solutions, and the United Kingdom in March in partnership with Gisela Lyshetti of Market Forever Global - Digital Marketing Agency. These locations were chosen to engage with different startup ecosystems and support early-stage businesses looking to grow internationally. Each offline experience will be tailored to meet the needs of startups in these areas, focusing on bringing together investors, mentors, and entrepreneurs to help them succeed.

With an already well-established presence in more than 12 cities across India, Global Startups Club has built a strong community that supports startup founders through meetings and collaborative opportunities. These interactions help startups gain valuable insights and develop partnerships that lead to their success. Cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai have become hubs for the club's vibrant activities, bringing together the brightest minds in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The club's summit in Chennai, scheduled for December 7th, 2024, highlights its strong presence in India. The summit is expected to attract over 450 delegates, including startup founders, investors, and industry leaders from across the country. It will feature engaging panel discussions, keynote speeches, and interactive sessions, creating a platform for sharing ideas and driving growth. As Global Startups Club continues to support startups, this important summit will spark discussions about the future of entrepreneurship in India and worldwide.

As part of its growth plan, Global Startups Club aims to expand to over 15 cities in six countries within the next year. This expansion will focus on key startup hubs worldwide, enabling the club to connect early-stage founders with global investors, mentors, and business opportunities. By encouraging collaborations across borders, the club aims to help startups grow and succeed internationally.

Global Startups Club's international expansion is a significant step in the journey as a key player in the startup ecosystem. With a strong reputation in India and a strategic move to enter global markets, the club is setting new standards for how startup communities can thrive and make a difference. By focusing on building connections, creating funding opportunities, and supporting talent across borders, the club is not only expanding its reach but also strengthening the global startup community overall.

As the club ventures into international markets, the gatherings in Dubai, UAE; Vancouver, Canada on November 16th; and Seattle, USA on November 30th will lay the foundation for a global network that supports the growth and success of startups everywhere.

About Global Startups Club:

Global Startups Club powered by Mojo Capital is not just an event. It's an experience that fosters collaboration, innovation, and growth. As a startup networking ecosystem , we pride ourselves on creating dynamic platforms where entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts converge to build meaningful connections.

Global Startups Club go beyond casual introductions. Our events feature curated networking sessions, ensuring meaningful connections that can fuel your startup journey. We believe in pushing boundaries! Our events incorporate innovative networking formats, from speed dating sessions to interactive workshops, providing diverse opportunities to connect.

For more details and to stay updated on upcoming opportunities, visit Global Startups Club: https://www.globalstartups.club/globalstartupsclub .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2531989/Global_Startups_Club.jpg