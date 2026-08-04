From Six Yards of Tradition to a World Record!

Kerala's Maharani Wedding Collections Creates World's Largest Rangoli with Sarees

KOCHI, India, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the timeless elegance of the six yard saree, one of India's most cherished symbols of culture, tradition and heritage, Kerala based Maharani Wedding Collections has set a world record by creating the world's largest 'Saree Pookkalam' (Rangoli made with Sarees). Recognised by the Universal Records Forum (URF), the 2,000 square foot installation was created using 2,100 sarees, sourced from across India, paying tribute to a tradition that has transcended generations while showcasing the artistry, diversity and enduring legacy of India's rich textile heritage.

A spectacular view of the world's largest 'Saree Pookkalam' created by Kerala-based Maharani Wedding Collections at Forum Mall.

Created as part of the Maharani Group's Onam celebrations at Forum Mall, Kochi, the record setting Saree Rangoli transformed the six yard saree into a vibrant artwork. Featuring sarees in a spectrum of 5,000 colours, including silk and Kanchipuram silk, the installation celebrated the saree as more than a garment.

The world record certificate was presented to Riyas V.A., Chairman and Managing Director of Maharani Group, by Sunil Joseph, Chief Editor of the Universal Records Forum and a multiple Guinness World Record holder, in the presence of industry leaders, film and television personalities, public representatives and other distinguished guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Riyas V.A. said, "The saree is more than six yards of fabric. It is six yards of heritage woven with the stories, traditions and craftsmanship of India. Through the world's largest Saree Pookkalam, we wanted to celebrate this timeless legacy while honouring womanhood and the rich cultural diversity that the saree represents. This international recognition is a matter of immense pride for us and a tribute to India's textile heritage."

The concept was developed by the Maharani creative team and executed by renowned artist Da Vinci Suresh along with the Maharani creative team. The initiative honours the strength, courage, resilience and grace of women while encouraging them to lead bold and courageous lives and play a greater role in society.

Kerala's Thodupuzha based Maharani Wedding Collections is known for its extensive range of wedding and ethnic wear, affordable pricing and customer centric service. The brand also offers a distinctive collection of sarees sourced from all 28 states of India, reflecting the country's extraordinary diversity of weaving traditions and craftsmanship.