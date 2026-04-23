From South America to South India: A Young Life Stands Tall Again After Complex Robotic Spine Surgery

Chennai strengthens its position as a global hub for advanced spine care and medical value travel.

Robotic-assisted surgery enhances precision, safety, and outcomes in complex scoliosis correction

Successful treatment of international patient highlights India's growing expertise in paediatric spine deformities

CHENNAI, India, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Speciality Hospitals and Apollo Spine Clinic, Teynampet, have successfully performed a complex robotic-assisted spinal deformity correction on a 15-year-old international patient with severe adolescent idiopathic scoliosis, reinforcing Chennai's growing stature as a global destination for advanced spine care.

From South America to South India - Witness the Journey of Hope Speed Speed Sajan K. Hegde, Director – Spine Surgery, Apollo Speciality Hospitals, along with the team, with the 15-year-old international patient and her mother

A 15-year-old from South America patient travelled nearly 48 hours to Chennai for treatment of a severe and progressive spinal curvature that significantly impacted her posture, mobility, and long-term health. The use of robotic navigation technology enabled highly precise implant placement and improved spinal alignment, while minimizing intraoperative risks. The patient has shown significant correction post-surgery and is recovering well.

The procedure was led by Dr. Sajan K. Hegde, Director – Spine Surgery, using a staged, robotic-assisted approach supported by advanced intraoperative neuromonitoring systems. The hospital is among the few centres equipped to manage such complex deformity corrections with precision technology.

The treatment involved an initial phase of halo gravity traction to improve spinal alignment, followed by a two-stage surgical intervention. The first stage included posterior spinal exposure with robotic-assisted pedicle screw fixation under neuromonitoring. The second stage comprised anterior discectomy and fusion from D7 to D11, along with posterior deformity correction and fusion extending from D2 to L4, in addition to thoracoplasty.

Commenting on the case, Dr. Sajan K. Hegde, Director – Spine Surgery said, "Managing complex adolescent scoliosis requires careful planning and a strong multidisciplinary approach. With robotic-assisted surgery and neuromonitoring, we're able to improve precision and safety, even in challenging cases. This was a difficult case, but the combination of advanced technology and team expertise helped us achieve a good outcome. It's encouraging to see the positive impact this can have on a young patient's quality of life."

The patient's family expressed gratitude for the outcome, highlighting the impact of the intervention on her quality of life. "Travelling across continents was not an easy decision, but seeing her stand straighter and regain confidence means everything to us. We are deeply thankful to the team at Apollo."

"Managing such a complex spinal deformity required meticulous planning and precision. The use of advanced robotic-assisted technology enabled us to achieve greater accuracy, minimize risks, and ensure optimal alignment of the spine. Despite the lengthy and multi-segment nature of the surgery, the patient responded well, and we are optimistic about her recovery and improved quality of life." said Dr. Appaji Krishnan Senior Consultant - Spine Surgery, Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Teynampet

Speaking on the broader significance, Mr. Karan Puri, CEO, Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Teynampet, added, "Chennai continues to emerge as a preferred global destination for complex and high-risk procedures, driven by advanced technology and clinical expertise. The adoption of robotic platforms in spine surgery is enabling greater precision, improved outcomes, and reinforcing India's position in medical value travel."

Robotic-assisted spine surgery enables real-time navigation, enhanced accuracy in implant placement, and improved surgical planning, particularly in complex deformity cases. Systems such as ExcelsiusGPS support surgeons in achieving consistent and predictable outcomes while reducing the risk of complications.

This case highlights the increasing role of precision-led technologies in transforming spine care and underscores the global trust in India's healthcare ecosystem. With access to skilled specialists, advanced infrastructure, and cost-effective care, Chennai continues to attract patients from across geographies seeking world-class treatment.

About Apollo Hospitals:

Apollo revolutionized healthcare when Dr. Prathap Reddy opened the first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today, Apollo is the world's largest integrated healthcare platform with over 10,400 beds across 76 hospitals, 6,600+ pharmacies, 264 clinics, 2,182 diagnostic centres, and 800+ telemedicine centres. It is one of the world's leading cardiac centers, having performed over 3,00,000 angioplasties and 2,00,000 surgeries. Apollo continues to invest in research and innovation to bring the most innovative technologies, equipment, and treatment protocols to ensure patients have access to the best care in the world. Apollo's 1,20,000 family members are dedicated to delivering exceptional care and leaving the world better than we found it.

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