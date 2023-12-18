Frost & Sullivan applauds Future-ready enterprises at the 2023 India Manufacturing Excellence Awards

~At the 19th edition, 17 companies were honored with awards for their outstanding performance ~

~Nominations for the 20th edition of the awards are now open~

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently wrapped up the 19th edition of the India Manufacturing Excellence Awards (IMEA) at Taj Bangalore, Bengaluru. 17 companies were celebrated for their achievements in optimizing operational excellence and demonstrating future readiness. The evaluation criteria included the utilization of digital manufacturing tools, optimization of the supply chain, and effective enhancement of manufacturing capabilities. A total of 22 awards were presented during the grand ceremony held on December 15, 2023.

This year's awards were presented to companies across four major categories: Indian Manufacturer of the Year Award, Future-Ready Factory of the Year Award, Smart Factory of the Year Award, and Gold Award. Hindalco Industries Limited received the evening's top honors—the Indian Manufacturer of the Year Award, while ABB India Limited - Smart Power Division walked away with the Smart Factory of the Year Award, the 1st Runner-Up of the Indian Manufacturer of The Year Award. Hindalco Industries Limited - Mahan Aluminium, Aditya Aluminium - Hindalco Industries Limited, Vedanta Limited, Royal Enfield - A Unit Of Eicher Motors Limited and Karam Safety Private Limited were awarded the Future Ready Factory of the Year. The newly introduced Consistency Awards were well-deservedly bestowed upon Hindalco Industries Limited - Mahan Aluminium and ABB India Limited - Smart Power Division.

Congratulating the award recipients, Rahul Sharma, VP & Global Head, Digital Transformation & Sustainability, Frost & Sullivan, said, "We extend our heartiest congratulations to all the winners for their commendable achievements in optimizing their manufacturing operations. These awards signify the sustained excellence and commitment demonstrated by these companies in their respective fields. Looking back, the event underscored the ongoing shift in manufacturing practices towards greater efficiency, sustainability, and resilience. The industry leaders serve as a source of inspiration for the future of manufacturing excellence."

Deepak NG, Managing Director, Dassault Systemes India, said, "Digital technologies are shaping the new face of manufacturing and are dramatically improving human-machine efficiency. Companies that will effectively implement virtual twins will have a competitive advantage in terms of price points and time to market. India Manufacturing Excellence Awards (IMEA) constituted by Frost & Sullivan is based on the same premise and belief, with a proprietary assessment methodology perfected over 1000+ manufacturing sites. For manufacturing leaders, now is the time to take a step forward and accelerate toward digital maturity, sustainability, and improved business performance."

IMEA is the country's earliest and most respected assessment-based manufacturing award. With a proprietary assessment methodology, this program is an ideal platform to drive your operational excellence journey. Over the past 19 years, Frost & Sullivan has assisted automotive, industrial engineering, FMCG, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and metals-based organizations to advance their manufacturing capabilities, extend supply chains, and optimize production systems.

The event was supported by Dassault Systemes as Technology Partner, CNBC TV18 as Television Media Partner, and Manufacturing Today, MOTORINDIA and EV Tech News as Media Partners and Bizvin as Outreach Partner.

To know more about the awards and the methodology, please visit: https://frost.ly/822

Recipients of the India Manufacturing Excellence Awards 2023

S. No. Company Name Award Title Indian Manufacturer of The Year Award 1 Hindalco Industries Limited - Mumbai Indian Manufacturer of the Year - Corporate Award 2 ABB India Limited - Smart Power Division Indian Manufacturer of The Year Award - 1st Runner up Future Ready Factory of the Year Award 3 Hindalco Industries Limited - Mahan Aluminium Future Ready Factory of the Year | Metals Sector,

Mega Large Business 4 Aditya Aluminium - Hindalco Industries Limited Future Ready Factory of the Year | Metals Sector,

Mega Large Business 5 Hindalco Industries Limited - Renukoot Future Ready Factory of the Year | Metals Sector,

Mega Large Business 6 Vedanta Limited Future Ready Factory of the Year | Metals Sector,

Mega Large Business 7 Royal Enfield - A Unit Of Eicher Motors Limited Future Ready Factory of the Year | Automotive Sector,

Mega Large Business 8 Karam Safety Private Limited Future Ready Factory of the Year | Engineering Sector,

Medium Business Smart Factory of the Year Award 9 ABB India Limited - Smart Power Division Smart Factory of the Year Gold Awards 10 Utkal Alumina International Limited Gold Award | Metals Sector, Mega Large Business 11 Hindalco Industries Limited Gold Award - Runner Up | Metals Sector, Mega Large

Business 12 Tata Motors Limited - Commercial Vehicles Gold Award | Automotive Sector, Mega Large Business 13 Hindalco Industries Limited - Belagavi Works Gold Award | Metals Sector, Large Business 14 Cipla Limited, Unit - 2 Gold Award | Pharma Sector, Large Business 15 Cavinkare Private Limited Gold Award | FMCG Sector, Large Business 16 Microlabs Limited Gold Award | Pharma Sector, Medium Business 17 Zydus Lifesciences Limited Gold Award - Runner up| Pharma Sector, Medium

Business 18 Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited Gold Award | Process Sector, Medium Business 19 PN International Private Limited Gold Award |Engineering Sector, Medium Business Corporate Gold Award 20 Karam Group Corporate Gold Award Consistency Award 21 Hindalco Industries Limited - Mahan Aluminium Consistency Challenger Award 22 ABB India Limited - Smart Power Division Consistency Aspirer Award

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success.

