Frost & Sullivan: Fraikin Receives the 2025 European Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Market Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Full-Service Fleet Management

Frost & Sullivan recognizes Fraikin for its market leadership in AI-driven telematics, fleet management, and a full-service model that maximizes vehicle uptime and customer value.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Fraikin has been honored with the 2025 European Market Leadership Recognition in the commercial vehicle rental and leasing sector for its outstanding achievements in growth strategy execution, digitalization, sustainability, and customer experience excellence. This recognition highlights Fraikin's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Fraikin excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on improving fleet availability, cost control and operational continuity for customers, Fraikin has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving mobility landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in digitalization, decarbonization, and strategic expansion have enabled it to scale effectively across Europe while reinforcing its leadership in full-service commercial vehicle fleet management.

Innovation remains central to Fraikin's approach. With more than 80 years of expertise, the company provides multibrand vehicles and tailored mobility solutions across diverse industries, including logistics, retail, construction, healthcare, and waste management. "The partnership with Samsara will equip vehicles with AI dashcams and environmental monitors, providing a massive influx of real-time operational data that is crucial for optimizing performance and supporting its upcoming eMobility Service Provider services," said Nithish Murali, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

At the core of its digital transformation is the NeXa mobility platform, an AI-powered fleet management tool that centralizes data across vehicle types and brands, delivering real-time visibility, improved operational efficiency, and enhanced vehicle uptime. Fraikin is also leveraging advanced, AI-driven telematics and data-driven insights toreinforcing its ability to support customers with reliable and scalable fleet operations.

Fraikin operates mission-critical fleets that keep essential supply chains running every day across Europe. Through its highly consultative full-service leasing model, the company integrates vehicle selection, body construction, financing, compliance, and fleet management into a single, predictable contract. Supported by a best-in-class service network and its "You Drive, We Care" philosophy, Fraikin absorbs operational complexity so customers can focus on their core business, ensuring reliability, flexibility, and continuity throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

Frost & Sullivan commends Fraikin for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of the European commercial vehicle rental and leasing market and delivering tangible results at scale. "This recognition confirms the strength of Fraikin's full-service model and our ability to deliver concrete operational value to our customers. By combining operational expertise, data and digital platforms like neXa, we help our customers improve vehicle availability, control costs and secure business continuity across Europe." said Yves Pétin, President & CEO at Fraikin.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Market Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

About Fraikin

Fraikin Group is the European leader in full-service operating lease and fleet management, and a major player in short- and medium-term rental. Operating in 10 countries with a fleet of more than 60,000 vehicles, Fraikin supports customers with tailored mobility solutions designed to secure operations, optimize total cost of ownership and support fleet decarbonization.

