Frost & Sullivan Identifies Industrial Capacity as the Defining Constraint in European Defence Manufacturing

As defence demand accelerates, companies must shift focus from capability development to qualification, compliance, and ecosystem positioning to unlock growth

LONDON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan today released new analysis highlighting a fundamental shift in the European aerospace and defence (A&D) sector, where industrial capacity - not demand - is emerging as the primary constraint on growth.

Presented in the context of Hannover Messe #HM26, the findings underscore a structural transformation in defence manufacturing, driven by geopolitical realignment, increased spending commitments, and the urgent need to rebuild sovereign production capabilities across Europe.

"Defence is no longer a demand story - it is an industrial execution challenge," said Irit Nudelman, Vice President, Aerospace & Defence Advisory, Europe & Israel at Frost & Sullivan. "The opportunity is significant, but success depends on whether companies can scale production, meet stringent qualification standards, and position themselves within the right supply-chain ecosystems."

From Demand Surge to Industrial Bottleneck

Frost & Sullivan's analysis finds that across multiple defence segments, demand visibility is strong and sustained. However, the limiting factor is the ability of industry to deliver at the required pace, volume, and quality.

As a result, defence is increasingly being reframed as a manufacturing scale-up challenge, placing renewed emphasis on supply-chain resilience, production readiness, and operational consistency.

Expanding the Supplier Base

The findings highlight that the opportunity extends well beyond traditional defence contractors. Many industrial companies already possess capabilities relevant to defence production, particularly in:

Advanced components and materials

Production equipment and automation

Industrial process control and engineering

For these organisations, the most effective entry strategy is not to develop entirely new offerings, but to reposition existing capabilities to meet defence-grade requirements.

Qualification and Ecosystem Integration: The Real Barriers

While capability alignment is necessary, it is rarely sufficient to secure market access. Frost & Sullivan identifies qualification and compliance as the most critical barriers for new entrants.

Requirements such as documentation, traceability, audit readiness, and adherence to regulatory standards are essential to establishing credibility as a defence supplier.

In parallel, the defence market operates as an interconnected ecosystem. Success depends on integration with primes, Tier-1 suppliers, and established industrial networks, making relationship-building and strategic positioning as important as technical capability.

Early Movers Positioned to Capture Value

With European defence supply chains actively expanding and being restructured, companies that engage early are better placed to secure qualification, build partnerships, and define their role within the value chain.

Delayed entry is likely to result in higher barriers, increased competition, and reduced strategic flexibility.

Supporting Growth Through End-to-End Advisory

Frost & Sullivan supports organisations across the full A&D value chain, combining market intelligence, competitive benchmarking, and strategic advisory to enable informed decision-making and accelerated market entry.

The firm's approach helps clients to:

Identify and prioritise high-value defence opportunities

Understand procurement timelines and customer requirements

Assess competitive positioning and differentiation

Navigate regulatory, ecosystem, and localisation challenges

Develop actionable growth and market-entry strategies

"Winning in defence requires more than capability - it requires credibility, compliance, and connectivity within the ecosystem," Nudelman added. "Companies that move early and align their strengths with defence-specific requirements will be best positioned to capture long-term growth."

Connect with Irit Nudelman ([email protected]) to explore how your organisation can translate existing industrial capabilities into defence-ready solutions and secure a position within Europe's evolving defence supply chains.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Transformational Growth Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO's Growth Team with transformational strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. For over 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has partnered with investors, corporate leaders, and governments to identify, prioritise, and execute transformational growth strategies.

Your Transformational Growth Journey Starts Here: Schedule Your Growth Pipeline Dialog™

Contact:

Kristina Menzefricke

Marketing & Communications

Global Customer Experience, Frost & Sullivan

[email protected]