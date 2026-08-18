Frost & Sullivan: Juno Health Receives the 2026 North American Modular EHR Delivery Customer Value Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Cloud-Native EHR Innovation

The company stands out for delivering a scalable, cloud-native platform that enhances customer experience through flexible system ownership, operational efficiency, and cost-effective EHR modernization.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This week we would like to congratulate Juno Health on earning Frost & Sullivan's 2026 North American Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the modular electronic health record (EHR) delivery industry for its outstanding achievements in product innovation, customer experience, and healthcare technology modernization. The recognition emphasizes Juno Health's consistent leadership in delivering measurable customer value, strengthening its market position, and enabling healthcare providers to modernize clinical, operational, and financial workflows through a flexible, cloud-native platform.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Juno Health excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with evolving healthcare market needs while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on product maturity, a scalable and adaptable platform, and greater system ownership, Juno Health has established itself as a trusted partner for healthcare organizations seeking alternatives to legacy EHR systems. Its continued investment in cloud-native innovation, interoperability, automation, and clinician-centric design enables providers to modernize at their own pace while maintaining operational continuity and cost predictability.

Innovation remains central to Juno Health's approach. Its modular, cloud-native EHR platform delivers integrated clinical, operational, and financial workflows while empowering healthcare organizations with greater flexibility and autonomy. Through low-code/no-code customization capabilities, healthcare providers can tailor workflows and documentation without relying on vendor resources, reducing implementation complexity and ongoing costs. Combined with integrated automation, interoperability, and predictable pricing, the platform enables healthcare organizations to improve operational efficiency while supporting long-term digital transformation.

"A defining element of Juno Health's market position lies in its clinician-centric foundation and ability to address persistent gaps left by legacy systems. The company frames the platform as 'Built by Clinicians, for Clinicians,' emphasizing usability and workflow alignment in areas where traditional systems underperform," said Tanuja Sahay, Research Director at Frost & Sullivan.

Juno Health's unwavering commitment to customer experience strengthens its position in the market. Through a high-touch engagement model centered on transparency, usability, and delivery certainty, the company empowers healthcare organizations to modernize with confidence. Its cloud-native platform redefines system ownership by enabling providers to maintain user-defined configurations through a personalization layer, preserving custom workflows during upgrades and reducing long-term operational risk. By combining flexibility, stability, adaptability, and automation, Juno Health enables healthcare organizations to respond quickly to evolving regulatory requirements, clinical priorities, and patient needs while maintaining operational efficiency and cost discipline.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to breaking the cycle of hospitals being held hostage by big box EHR vendors that prioritize their own ecosystems over your operational needs, locking you into rigid workflows, unpredictable costs, and dependency on vendor resources just to make basic changes," said Michael Bond, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Juno Health. "We give you the flexibility to tailor your workflows, the autonomy to manage your own system configurations, and the cost predictability to plan for the future, so your IT investment isn't a financial burden but a driver of long-term economic sustainability."

The company's vision, continuous innovation, and clinician-first culture are reshaping the future of the modular EHR delivery industry by providing healthcare organizations with a scalable, adaptable, and cost-efficient alternative to legacy electronic health record platforms. Its cloud-native architecture, integrated workflows, and commitment to customer ownership position Juno Health to support healthcare providers throughout their digital transformation journeys while delivering measurable operational and financial value.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in customer value, operational performance, and competitive positioning. The recognition acknowledges organizations that deliver exceptional customer outcomes through innovation, execution excellence, and sustained growth.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About Juno Health

Juno Health was born because technology providers had fallen behind, leaving clinicians with dysfunctional solutions developed decades ago. Instead of facilitating care, EHRs were detracting from it. Juno EHR was created to be modern, affordable, and tailored to your needs. Juno Health asked doctors, nurses, and clinicians: "In a perfect world, what would your EHR be capable of?" Then, they created intuitive workflows, simplified experiences, and an entirely new class of EHR. Because if your healthcare software doesn't make patient care easier, it's not a solution — it's a problem.

For more information, visit www.junohealth.com.