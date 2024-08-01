Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Green Mountain Energy for Advancing Sustainability and Helping Customers Reduce Their Carbon Footprint

Green Mountain Energy's capabilities allow customers to improve energy efficiency, minimize costs, and significantly reduce their carbon footprint.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the renewable energy industry and, based on its analysis results, presents Green Mountain Energy with the 2024 U.S. Customer Value Leadership Award. Green Mountain Energy has been a trusted carbon-neutral company for nearly two decades, with sustainability at the heart of every innovation and growth strategy. With its commitment to providing superior customer value and excellent customer experience, the company sustains its remarkable position in the U.S. renewable energy market, making it the provider of choice for 100% clean energy solutions. Green Mountain Energy helps customers take environmentally friendly actions, support a cleaner grid, and improve their carbon footprint with clean energy plans, sustainable living solutions, and carbon offset purchases.

Green Mountain Energy is committed to helping customers live an eco-friendly life throughout their sustainability journey. The company is dedicated to protecting the environment by operating with a zero-carbon footprint, only providing products that have an ecological advantage. Green Mountain Energy works closely with consumers and businesses, whether they are just starting out or deeply committed to sustainability, with the choice of cleaner electricity products from renewable sources, carbon offset products, and sustainable solutions to reduce carbon emissions.

Lucrecia Gomez, Energy and Environment Research Director, Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Green Mountain Energy prides itself on providing top-of-the-line expertise and services to its customers and delivering value beyond their expectations. The company has built a sterling reputation for its commitment to supporting customers in their efforts to make a positive environmental impact."

Green Mountain Energy's customer-focused strategy caters to evolving needs and preferences through an app that enables customers to seamlessly connect their electric vehicles (EVs) to their electricity account, manage their electricity use and discover ways to strengthen their impact. The company also incentivizes the adoption of solar through its Renewable Rewards Plan which provides additional value for customers with solar panels through credit for excess renewable energy produced by their solar system. Moreover, Green Mountain Energy promotes sustainability in communities through its charitable program, Green Mountain Energy Sun Club, by enabling nonprofit organizations to improve energy efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint of their operations. Since Sun Club was created, the completed projects have helped avoid more than 40 million pounds of carbon dioxide, generate more than 25 million kilowatts of solar electricity, capture more than 20 million gallons of rainwater, and grow nearly 370 thousand pounds of produce.

"Green Mountain Energy offers a broad range of products that help customers lead a greener lifestyle, making it the preferred provider for 100% clean energy solutions. Consequently, customers receive invaluable support and guidance, giving them access to best-in-class clean energy and innovative solutions to reduce their carbon footprint and achieve cost savings," added Gomez. For its strong overall performance, Green Mountain Energy earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Customer Value Leadership Award in the U.S. renewable energy industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Green Mountain Energy

Green Mountain Energy is the nation's longest serving renewable energy retailer, on a mission to inspire hope and motivate action through the use of clean energy. Green Mountain offers consumers and businesses the choice of cleaner electricity plans from renewable sources, as well as a variety of carbon offset products and sustainable solutions for businesses. Collectively, Green Mountain Energy customers have helped avoid more than 107 billion pounds of carbon dioxide emissions to date. Green Mountain is lighting the path to a brighter future by supporting the sustainable projects of nonprofits through our charitable program, Green Mountain Energy Sun Club. To learn more, visit greenmountainenergy.com.

