Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Keysight's Network Packet Brokers with 2024 New Product Innovation Award

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the network visibility market and recognized Keysight Network Packet Brokers (NPBs) with a 2024 Global New Product Innovation Award. Keysight's newest generation of 400G-capable NPBs earned this recognition for its market-leading performance, modularity, scalability, future-proof design, automation, intelligence, and end-user experience.

Keysight Technologies

Serving as the foundation of a reliable network visibility architecture, Keysight NPBs send the right network data to every monitoring tool to optimize and enhance performance, speed response, and strengthen their cybersecurity posture, all while lowering operational costs and complexity.

Advances in 400G show Keysight's strong commitment to innovation and customer-centric product design

"As a key player in the network visibility space, Keysight takes a commendable approach to product design and shows a clear commitment to high-performing, reliable, and innovative solutions," Sujan Sami, research director at Frost & Sullivan, observes. "The addition of 400G-capable solutions to their portfolio paves the way for customers to maintain performance and security in the age of digital transformation and AI."

"Innovation means finding smarter ways to do things today and being ready with what customers need tomorrow," says Recep Ozdag, Vice President and General Manager, Network Visibility Solutions at Keysight. "We highly value Frost & Sullivan's recognition of our innovations in the 400G networking space, as these advances are vital for equipping customers to grow and protect their assets while migrating services to the cloud and integrating AI into business operations."

Keysight's comprehensive 400G-capable NPB portfolio offers unmatched port speed flexibility and advanced packet processing capabilities. Ideal for customers' migrating their networks to higher speeds, three 400G-capable packet brokers meet the demands of modern networks into the future:

The Vision Edge 400S offers high-speed and scalable rack and edge traffic aggregation

The Vision 400 delivers advanced capabilities to address demanding core network security monitoring

The Vision Edge 400P features Keysight's highest 400G port density to satisfy the requirements of the most demanding and complex networks

Keysight earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global New Product Innovation Award for its strong overall performance in the NPB industry. "Driven by a rich history of innovation and steadfast commitment to pushing boundaries, Keysight is shaping the future of technology one breakthrough at a time," added Natalia Casanovas, Frost & Sullivan best practices research analyst.

