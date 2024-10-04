Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Revolv for Simplifying Fleet Electrification with Comprehensive Zero-Emissions Solutions

Revolv's solution simplifies electric vehicle adoption by acting as a single partner, guiding fleets through complex technology, incentives, and infrastructure challenges.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the electric vehicle (EV) fleet management industry and, based on its research results, recognizes Revolv with the 2024 US New Product Innovation Award. The company is a forerunner in the EV fleet electrification space, with its innovative approach that combines capabilities in fleet operations, finance, infrastructure development and energy management. While most competing companies in this space focus on a single aspect, Revolv designed its complete fleet electrification solution to enable a simple and seamless shift to zero emissions among medium-to-heavy commercial fleets. Revolv functions as a single-stop services provider that covers every aspect of EV fleet management, assisting from the outset with the following:

EV vehicle diligence & acquisition

Charging infrastructure design & installation

Software integration

Continuous analytics and insights for fleet optimization

Long-term maintenance and management of vehicles and charging infrastructure

Research and monetizing financial incentives

EV usage tracking and charging schedule management

Cost reduction strategies

System uptime assurances

EV vehicle diligence & acquisition

Charging infrastructure design & installation

Software integration

Continuous analytics and insights for fleet optimization

Long-term maintenance and management of vehicles and charging infrastructure

Research and monetizing financial incentives

EV usage tracking and charging schedule management

Cost reduction strategies

System uptime assurances

Revolv is uniquely positioned as the only company in the US market that offers a single partner solution for zero-emissions fleet management. With a multitude of electric trucks in the market, Revolv identifies optimal vehicle composition based on duty cycles, markets, routes, payloads, and other logistics parameters while facilitating the deployment and integration of these EVs into existing fleets. Fleet customers benefit from Revolv's expertise in building, operating, and managing scalable charging infrastructure. As a part of its approach, the company supports its clients in the switch from an ICE ecosystem to an electric equivalent. Outcomes include optimized productivity and performance, seamless integration, improved total cost of ownership, and the freedom for companies to focus on their core business while embracing a zero-emissions agenda.

Abishek Narayanan Srinivasan, Associate Director, Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Revolv melds economic and environmental agendas to help companies navigate the attendant risks and complexities—including cost, infrastructural, regulatory, and workforce issues—that accompany the shift to electrification. As a technology-agnostic company, Revolv offers solutions that fit easily into any customer's fleet ecosystem."

Revolv's comprehensive products and services support exceptional fleet performance through the entire lifecycle, beginning with hardware (identifying and buying the right vehicles) and software acquisition, including integrating leading-edge software solutions to improve operations and save money. Revolv brings charging infrastructure to fleet operators, allowing for smooth integration into a customer's onsite operations. Moreover, the company coordinates with important stakeholders and provides training to drivers and other personnel, helping them adjust and adapt in ways that improve their experience with the entire process of transitioning to zero-emissions transport alternatives. Leading the competition in the US fleet management industry, Revolv sets a high bar, in terms of quality, through holistic solutions centered on efficiency, sustainability, and operational excellence.

"Revolv is accelerating the commercial transport industry's shift to a sustainable, zero-emissions future, from guiding clients through the transition and leveraging its cross-disciplinary expertise in delivering best-in-class solutions to providing a clear roadmap toward decarbonization. It remains a pioneer in offering innovative end-to-end, fleet-as-a-service solutions that address existing hurdles and encourage EV adoption by commercial fleets, moving them toward the 'future of fleets'," added Abishek. With a first-of-its-kind transformative model that simplifies EV deployments, enhances financial outcomes, boosts operational performance, and improves environmental benefits and with its strong overall performance, Revolv earns the 2024 Frost & Sullivan New Product Innovation Award in the US EV fleet management industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

