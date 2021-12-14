Frost & Sullivan: Deployment of Cloud Computing, Predictive Analytics, and Blockchain Drives Value Chain Compression

"Disparate generational preferences toward purchases impact the overall customer journey. Millennials prefer automated customer service, and Gen Z places a high value on personalization, which is pushing retailers to redesign the value chain with a focus on direct customer communication," said Malabika Mandal, TechVision Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The growing trend of digitalization in the retail space is also encouraging businesses to explore new delivery and fulfillment models that will reduce the gestation gap between product order and delivery."

Mandal added: "The digitalization of customer services and the adoption of cloud computing, predictive analytics, and blockchain are opening up several opportunities for companies to shorten the value chain, mainly in the media and entertainment, insurance, automotive, and payment industries. Further, value chain compression offers numerous economic benefits, such as decreased capital and infrastructure costs. For example, blockchain reduces several steps around validation, tracking, clearing, and risk mitigation. It allows the companies (financial institutions) to use this technology to reduce infrastructure costs by 30%."

The shortening of the value chain with cloud computing, predictive analytics, and blockchain creates immense opportunities for market participants. The following should be reviewed for growth:

Retail analytics for end-to-end value chain optimization

Flexible fulfillment models to address the growing challenges of last-mile deliveries : Stores need to focus on operating as distribution centers and develop customized solutions that will create value for customers.

Digital ecosystem to offer interconnected services through a single platform : Companies should develop effective integration strategies and efficient infrastructure to support integrating cloud services, mobile apps and platforms, the Internet of Things and AI-based systems.

Innovative direct-to-customer (D2C) services to reduce excessive customer service costs: Companies that want to improve D2C relationships must invest in automated and innovative customer relationship services that will reduce sales cycles and offer constant support to customers between cycles.

