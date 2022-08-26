Frost & Sullivan Institute Recognizes Companies Committed to ESG and Growth Excellence with Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards, 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan Institute in partnership with Frost & Sullivan has announced the second edition of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition. The Institute bestows this prestigious recognition on companies that have demonstrated excellence in growth and have proactively taken initiative, both internally and externally to address key global priorities.

With performance indicators such as growth excellence, innovation to zero on key global priorities, customer value chain, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best.

"Making ESG a corporate priority is testament to a leader's commitment to running an organization responsibly and sustainably. The success stories of these companies are likely to inspire others into responsible consumerism, conservation, and positive human impact" said David Frigstad, Executive Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, 8-step, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, to shortlist deserving companies. Our Global think tank does a detailed review of all perspectives on where and how companies are improving the future of the planet. With performance indicators such as growth excellence, innovation to zero on key global priorities, customer value chain, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best.

Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition. The Institute will host its annual Virtual Awards Event in November this year which will be an opportunity to hear inspiring stories from some of the most committed leadership teams across the globe.

Recipients:

Charles River Laboratories, International Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc.

CNX Resources Corporation

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

ConocoPhillips

Continental Resources, Inc.

Coterra Energy Inc.

CVS Health

Danaher Corporation

Deere & Company

Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Devon Energy Corp.

Diodes Incorporated

DocuSign

Dorman Products, Inc.

Dropbox, Inc.

DXC Technology

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Enerplus Corporation

Enphase Energy, Inc.

The Ensign Group, Inc.

Entegris, Inc.

Envestnet

Enviva Inc.

EOG Resources, Inc.

EPAM Systems, Inc.

EQT Corporation

Exact Sciences Corp.

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating, or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

