Frost & Sullivan Opens Nominations for Itron Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards

Utility and city industry participants striving to reduce waste through technological innovation are welcome to apply

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce the call for nominations for its annual Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards in collaboration with Itron. Utilities and cities offering innovative products and services to minimize waste of electric, gas and water are invited to submit nominations for their sustainable efforts by July 31st, 2021.

To nominate your company for consideration and view previous winners, click here: www.frost.com/2021excellenceawards

The unique and distinguished Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards categories include:

Excellence in Resourcefulness – Energy: This Excellence in Resourcefulness Award recognizes a utility or city's ability to successfully implement technology and behavioral change, producing measurable outcomes in reducing waste of electricity and/or natural gas.

This Excellence in Resourcefulness Award recognizes a utility or city's ability to successfully implement technology and behavioral change, producing measurable outcomes in reducing water loss or waste.

"Frost & Sullivan would like to recognize and honor cities and utilities implementing best practices to improve resourcefulness, particularly in the wake of the pandemic. Their successes have never been more important as it reassures the possibility to strive for resilience against the ever present climate change that is disproportionately affecting our most vulnerable communities, said Farah Saeed, research director, digital grids at Frost & Sullivan. "Last year's winner for Water Resourcefulness, BRK Araguaina, made the conscientious decision to implement a water management solution that permitted them to ensure consistent water supply across all communities. Similarly, the recipient for Energy Resourcefulness, CPS Energy, exemplified how sound investment in grid network modernization formed the basis for achieving energy security and the path towards decarbonization. We're excited to see the extraordinary efforts that have been made by this year's applicants."

Frost & Sullivan's selection process includes in-depth research and interviews, followed by the evaluation of utilities and cities against industry best practices and the decision criteria, including societal and business impact, for each category.

Indicators for societal impact include improving customer awareness and participation, enabling behavioral change to reduce waste through customer engagement and technology-driven programs, and yielding impressive waste-reduction results that benefit the overall served community.

Business impact indicators include drafting a clear vision to address excessive waste through technology implementation, achieving operational effectiveness as a result of a successful strategy for sustainability, and strengthening a utility or city's brand image as a leader for sustainability.

Nominees will be contacted by Frost & Sullivan for the interview portion of the selection process. The winners in each category will be announced and recognized in early October at Itron Inspire.

