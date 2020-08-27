Frost & Sullivan Recognizes LinkShadow as Innovation Leader in User and Entity Behavior Analytics Based on Machine Learning

LinkShadow's next-generation cybersecurity analytics capabilities provide unparalleled detection of sophisticated threats

SANTA CLARA, California, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has named LinkShadow as a top industry innovator in the Frost Radar™: User and Entity Behavior Analytics Based on Machine Learning, 2020. The company is recognized for its strong track record in cybersecurity analytics and steadily evolving growth pipeline. LinkShadow's flagship solution is the only one available in the market that tracks the chain of incidents, aggregates them, shows their stages, and graphically represents the attack path on a global map.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1244730/LinkShadow_Frost_Radar.jpg

It is becoming more crucial for organizations to have security tools that analyze the behavior of users who are connected to their networks and entities or endpoints such as servers and applications to detect anomalies. As the number of under-the-radar attacks increases, it will become more challenging for security staff to investigate the attacks to effectively take action. Therefore, the need for user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) tools is greater than ever.

To download the complimentary Frost Radar, please access: http://frost.ly/4ez

"LinkShadow is unique in providing behavioral analytics that leverage the capabilities of both supervised and unsupervised machine learning," explained Saurabh Verma, Director, ICT, at Frost & Sullivan. "The company thrives, thanks to its flexibility to fulfil client requests that rivals cannot commit to, such as developing an agent deployment in addition to its agentless deployment."

LinkShadow's main differentiator among market competitors is its service bundle, which includes the UEBA, intelligence-driven threat hunting, insider threat detection, and comprehensive management (CXO) dashboard in a single solution. Moreover, unlike other service providers in the market, LinkShadow offers its solution on a perpetual model.

"We are proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan and stand out as an innovation pioneer in the cybersecurity analytics space," said Kiarash Jafari, Regional Director at LinkShadow. "The key to staying ahead in the game is innovation, and achieving the highest score in the Innovation index highlights our commitment to making a difference in the industry."

LinkShadow has fueled its success through its unique behavioral analytics capabilities, which enables it to effectively support multinational businesses with a diversified customer base by:

Delivering supreme solutions that include threat intelligence, insider threat management, privileged user analytics, network security optimization, machine learning, and statistical analysis.

Providing risk scoring, prioritization, application security visibility, and predictive analytics.

Providing technical support and training.

Identifying market needs beforehand and constantly enhancing customer value by adding new features and capabilities to its service bundles.

Establishing strategic partnerships with security information and event management (SIEM) providers and leveraging joint go-to-market strategies.

Frost Radar: User and Entity Behavior Analytics Based on Machine Learning, 2020 provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology where over 20 companies were evaluated. The team of industry analysts identified nine industry leaders excelling at innovation, most poised for growth and ripe for investment, and recognizes them in the Frost Radar with insight into their innovative offerings, projected growth rates, strengths, and opportunities for the future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Zuzana Zukarnain

Corporate Communications

Phone: +60192657808

Email: [email protected]

http://www.frost.com

Related Links

www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan