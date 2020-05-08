Fullerton Health Launches a Free COVID-19 Symptom Checker and Chat Function for Singapore, with Plans to Roll Out Across Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its efforts to combat COVID-19 across Asia Pacific, Fullerton Health announced today that it has launched its COVID-19 symptom checker and chat function on its LiveFuller mobile application platform ("LiveFuller") in Singapore. Developed using proprietary commercial technology, the mobile application and its new functions will be made available free-for-use for the general public in Asia Pacific and are intended for general well-being and information purposes in the current environment. During these challenging times, Fullerton Health is fully committed to working in close partnership with governments and civic organisations by making available the company's resources to assist with alleviating the burden on the public health sector.

A key challenge during this pandemic is the lack of access to reliable healthcare information relating to COVID-19. The overwhelming amount of information and news surrounding COVID-19 and related developments makes it difficult for the general public to find and focus on information that is relevant to them.

Fullerton Health's LiveFuller features an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled COVID-19 symptom checker and an in-app chat function that allows users to interact with a Fullerton Health team member about their COVID-19 related concerns. These features were created to equip the public as well as healthcare workers across the region with a platform that provides reliable information and easy-to-use functionalities. The AI-enabled symptom checker minimizes errors and enables faster decision-making. It provides recommendations on next steps to users and directs them to where they can seek care or additional information, such as national resources like subsidised care at public health clinics or mental health helplines. Healthcare workers can also leverage the symptom checker as a useful tool to help manage patients' questions on COVID-19.

The LiveFuller COVID-19 symptom checker has been designed to provide increased access to all demographic groups during these challenging times. Debuted in Singapore, the symptom checker is offered in the four official languages: English, Mandarin, Malay, and Tamil. The in-app chat function will be operated in both English and Mandarin, and users can interact with a Fullerton Health team member through message or voice note.

Fullerton Health intends to make the LiveFuller COVID-19 symptom checker available for free across Asia Pacific. In consultation with Fullerton Health's regional experts, the checker will be customised to provide relevant recommendations for each country and will include selected local language options.

The Singapore version of the LiveFuller COVID-19 symptom checker and in-app chat function was launched on 8 May 2020 and is available for direct download online (https://www.fullertonhealthtech.com/download-app), as well as via the App Store for iOS users. The download link will also be shared on Fullerton Health's respective country websites as the checker is rolled out to each market.

David Sin, Co-Founder and Group President of Fullerton Health, said, "Through providing our symptom checker and chat function free for use to the public, we seek to close the gap on the lack of access to accurate and updated information about COVID-19 in the region. Obstacles to access create exceedingly more problems for our communities, as COVID-19 will continue to spread unless all stakeholders join in the concerted effort to combat it."

He added, "We firmly believe that to those whom much is given, much will be required. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 across Asia and subsequently the world, Fullerton Health has been mobilizing our regional capabilities in support of the COVID-19 response efforts in the various markets that we operate. While we are cognizant that our efforts alone are never sufficient to overcome the challenges, we are confident that together with like-minded organisations and individuals, our communities and countries can collectively recover and emerge from this global crisis."

Jeff Chen, Group Chief Innovation Officer of Fullerton Health, said, "Leveraging technology and digitalizing services are key to efficiently and effectively improve access to quality care and reliable information. While our recently-launched features provide ease of access to COVID-19 information for the general public, we will continue to add and enhance our digital health capabilities to enable the provision of reliable and convenient access to care for all."

About Fullerton Health

Fullerton Health is a leading integrated health system in the Asia Pacific region. Founded in Singapore in 2010, today the Company serves clients through over 500 healthcare facilities and a large global network of healthcare providers across nine markets in Asia Pacific. Fullerton Health's value proposition is the integration of healthcare service offerings with customized management and advisory capabilities, in line with its purpose to deliver affordable and accessible care for all in Asia Pacific. For more information on Fullerton Health, please visit http://www.fullertonhealth.com/.

About LiveFuller

The LiveFuller mobile application platform is a wellness device that integrates online and offline healthcare-related services. The platform is committed to helping users throughout their healthcare journey by saving time, controlling costs, and managing medical records safely and efficiently. LiveFuller provides affordable and accessible care for all Asia Pacific users by providing access to digital health and wellness information and services through its mobile internet platform.

