Furrl's AI styling engine and commerce app acquired by Reliance Retail

Acquisition to advance Reliance Retail's AI-first strategy for personalised shopping and discovery

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Furrl, a Bengaluru-based AI-powered styling, cataloguing and fashion discovery platform founded by Esha Tiwary, today confirmed that its technology - including its AI Styling Engine and commerce app - has been acquired by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL). The acquisition forms part of Reliance Retail's broader strategy to embed artificial intelligence across its consumer businesses and deliver more personalised, intuitive shopping experiences.

Furrl's technology transforms fashion catalogues into fully styled outfit recommendations based on individual consumer preferences, helping shoppers discover products in a more contextual and intuitive way. Following the acquisition, the technology is expected to strengthen Reliance Retail's AI-driven discovery and personalisation capabilities across its digital and omni-channel platforms.

Founded in 2022, Furrl set out to solve fashion discovery given rapidly changing consumer preferences – starting with a catalogue focused on D2C fashion brands, and subsequently developing an AI Styling Engine to help shoppers go from browsing endless catalogues to seeing complete outfits styled specifically for them. Over the past four years, the company scaled its platform across more than 50,000 products from 200+ fashion and lifestyle brands, building deep technical capability in catalogue intelligence, personalisation and outfit-level recommendation.

Commenting on the development, Esha Tiwary, Founder of Furrl, said, "We built Furrl with one conviction: that fashion discovery is broken and AI can fundamentally change that. This acquisition enables our technology to reach millions of customers with Reliance Retail's scale, and is a powerful validation of what our team built."

About Furrl:

Furrl (operated by Kleosa Retail Private Limited) is a Bengaluru-based AI-powered styling, cataloguing and fashion discovery platform founded by Esha Tiwary in 2022. The company built an AI Styling Engine that converted product catalogues into personalised, styled outfit recommendations, alongside a consumer-facing commerce app for D2C fashion brands, scaling to over 50,000 products across 200+ brands. In 2026, Furrl's technology and IP were acquired by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.

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