G-P and ADP Expand Collaboration to Simplify Global Employment

BOSTON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G-P (Globalization Partners) , the recognized leader in the global employment market, and ADP , a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, announce expanded joint efforts to deliver Global Employer of Record, Contractor and Global Payroll Solutions to organizations around the world.

In today's business landscape, companies are looking beyond borders to scale and grow. Nearly 70% of business leaders say having employees in multiple countries and leveraging the opportunities of global and remote talent is core to their business strategy according to G-P's 2023 Global Growth Report. However, navigating global growth is complex with laws and regulations surrounding payroll, labor law, tax code and employment practices specific to individual markets.

G-P delivers the industry-leading employer of record solution and global growth platform, combining SaaS-based, AI-powered technology with the largest team of HR and legal experts in the industry. Expanding collaboration, G-P and ADP will help organizations address the complexities of global growth in a way that meets their unique needs; providing best-in-class EOR, contractor and global payroll solutions that are adaptable to the needs and tech stack of individual organizations.

"Adopting G-P's best-in-class global growth and employer of record solutions along with ADP's leading global payroll solutions provides customers with unmatched stability and agility that sets a new standard for the global talent experience," said Nicole Sahin, founder and CEO, G-P.

Leveraging their respective best-in-class HR technologies for hiring, managing and paying global talent, G-P and ADP will work closely together to provide organizations access to solutions designed to alleviate the financial, HR and legal complexities of global expansion and reduce friction in hiring and managing global talent to simplify the global expansion journey for customers.

"ADP supports over a million clients of all sizes and industries across 140 countries. By combining secure and robust technology with flexible and intelligent services, we help our clients operate more efficiently and effectively as they transform their global operations. We are delighted to partner with G-P to help even more organizations in expanding into new markets and managing their global presence," said Virginia Magliulo, President of Employer Services International at ADP.

G-P is the recognized leader of the global employment industry and has delivered world-class global compliance and workforce products designed to meet the needs of growing companies since 2012. G-P's global growth platform is driven by the G-P Meridian™ Suite of SaaS-based global employment products. G-P helps thousands of customers build and manage teams quickly and compliantly in 180+ countries without navigating legal, tax or HR issues.

