G-P Enables its Partners to Resell G-P's Industry Leading Global Employment Solutions

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY – G-P (Globalization Partners) , recognized as the undisputed leader in global employment by industry analysts, today announced its reseller program to unlock new revenue opportunities for its partners by enabling them to resell G-P's global employment solutions directly to their customers.

G-P's partners can now resell G-P's AI-powered employer of record (EOR) and contractor solutions, and in 2025 will be able to resell G-P Gia™, the world's first AI-based global HR compliance advisor.

"As the undisputed leaders and experts in global employment, our differentiated strategy has always been to partner with the leading HCM and payroll providers to deliver best-in-class solutions for our customers," said Rohit Bedi, chief revenue officer, G-P. "We know global employment – managing critically important HR, legal and tax compliance and providing much desired localized human support across 180+ countries - better than anyone. Now our partners will be able to offer our AI-powered technology and expertise directly to their customers as a seamless experience, delivering everything a company needs to hire, onboard, and manage global teams in one place."

G-P is the creator of the EOR model and the undisputed industry leader in EOR, contractor and AI-based global employment and compliance products. G-P has been recognized as the leader in all EOR analyst reports published since their inception in 2020.

About G-P

G-P is the recognized leader in global employment, delivering everything companies of all sizes need to manage the full employee lifecycle. G-P offers a robust suite of products, including the world's first AI-based global HR compliance advisor, G-P Gia, and AI-enabled Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor products. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries with more than a decade of global employment experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and its unmatched proprietary knowledge base.

