G-P Gia™ Wins H3 HR Advisors HCM Technology Signal Award for AI Maturity

BOSTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G-P (Globalization Partners), recognized as the undisputed leader in global employment by industry analysts, today announced that G-P Gia was named the winner of H3 HR Advisors HCM Technology Signal Award for AI Maturity.

Each Signal Award highlights a provider whose HCM technology demonstrates a clear and observable pattern in one of ten areas that are deeply relevant to organizations in 2026. This AI Maturity category recognizes where AI is being applied as a practical and trusted capability, embedded in real workflows.

"G-P Gia reduces the complexity of global employment and global HR compliance so companies can scale teams anywhere with confidence," said Nat Natarajan, COO at G-P. "Winning the Signal Award for AI Maturity reinforces the real impact we're delivering for customers every day. At G-P, we've moved past the AI hype and are setting a new standard for how global teams are built and managed."

G-P Gia is agentic AI for global employment and global HR compliance. Built on over a decade of global compliance expertise, 100,000+ vetted articles and 1,500+ government sources, Gia provides guidance HR leaders can trust. Gia streamlines hundreds of the most complex global HR tasks, from generating locally compliant employment documents and policies to providing real-time compliance alerts.

"At H3 HR Advisors, the Signal Awards reflect our perspective on what truly

matters in HR technology right now and where the industry is heading," said Steve Boese, co-founder, H3 HR Advisors. "These recognitions highlight the providers delivering real impact for organizations today while helping shape the future of work through practical, meaningful innovation."

The Signal Award builds on G-P Gia's recent honors from Lighthouse Research & Advisory for Best Advance in Practical AI, further cementing G-P's position at the forefront of AI-driven global employment. Together, these accolades underscore G-P's leadership in delivering functional, high-impact AI solutions that solve the most complex challenges in global HR.

Learn more about how G-P is advancing the future of work and global employment here: www.g-p.com

About G-P

G-P (Globalization Partners) is the recognized leader in global employment, ranked No. 1 in every industry analyst report. G-P's global employment platform delivers everything companies of all sizes need to manage the full employee lifecycle with its trusted Global HR Agent, G-P Gia, and AI-powered Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor products. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries with more than a decade of global employment experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and its unmatched proprietary knowledge base.

G-P: Global Made Possible ™

To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via LinkedIn, X, Facebook or check out our Blog.

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