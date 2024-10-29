G-P Named a 2024 Inc. Power Partner Awards Winner

Inclusion on the annual list underscores G-P's commitment to helping its customers hire, onboard and manage global teams

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY -- G-P (Globalization Partners) , the recognized leader in global employment, announced it has been named to the 2024 Inc. Power Partner list. Inc.'s annual Power Partner awards honor B2B organizations that are dedicated to supporting their customers worldwide as they start, run and grow their businesses.

"This recognition by our customers and Inc. is a testament to our 10+ years of putting our customers first," said Nicole Sahin, founder and CEO, G-P. "We are committed to delivering innovative SaaS and AI global employment solutions to enable quick and compliant global hiring for our customers around the world."

Companies recognized on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from customers for helping leaders navigate business growth, from hiring to compliance to infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising and more. This year's list recognizes G-P among 359 companies in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, public relations and productivity, as well as other critical areas of business.

In addition to being named an Inc. Power Partner, G-P's recognition extends to leader positions in all major industry analyst reports including Everest Group's Employer of Record (EOR) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 , NelsonHall's Global Employer of Record (EOR) Market Analysis and IEC Group's Global EOR Study 2024 . The company was also recently awarded 53 badges in G2's 2024 Fall Report .

