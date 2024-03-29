G-P Named EOR Leader in G2's 2024 Spring Report

G-P recognized in 154 G2 reports earning 50 Leader Badges including Enterprise Employer of Record (EOR) Leader, Global Employment Platforms (GEP) Leader, Contractor Management Leader and HR Compliance Leader

BOSTON, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G-P (Globalization Partners) , the recognized leader in the global employment market, and standard bearer for industry compliance, today announced it was awarded 50 leader badges in G2's 2024 Spring Report, including Employer of Record Leader, Global Employment Platforms Leader, Contractor Management Leader and HR Compliance Leader, among others.

G-P's ranking is driven by customer feedback, including verified reviews, customer satisfaction, and market presence, on G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. G-P's performance in the 2024 G2 Spring Report is a testament to the company's dedication to customer satisfaction and commitment to delivering innovative technology enabling global growth for businesses around the world.

"G-P's continued success would not be possible without our customers," said Nicole Sahin, founder and CEO of G-P. "They are our inspiration for innovation. Our market-leading SaaS-based, AI-driven global growth and EOR solutions are the result of combining our technological prowess with over a decade of expertise working with businesses worldwide."

Recent customer reviews about G-P on G2 include:

"The world is a global village, and we are excited to have people in our workforce that live and work in different countries all over the world. The diversity of our organization has changed making us stronger, and G-P has made that possible for us."

"We wanted to contract someone in a country without our own local presence, G-P provided us with the perfect solution to enable us to work with our selected candidate and comply with all legal requirements. The entire team is very helpful and responsive despite us working on a very short deadline. They were very understanding and supportive all the time. Their online platform is very easy to use, and the onboarding process was very intuitive."

"GP has been wonderful to work with. Implementation was easy, customer experience has been terrific, and knowledge of the GP team has been extremely helpful."

"The B2B software landscape is constantly evolving – and as the world's largest software marketplace, we have a direct lens into what's happening in real-time," said Chris Voce, VP of Market Research at G2. "G2 quarterly reports – rooted in the most recent customer feedback – are trusted by the 90 million software buyers visiting G2.com each year, and those featured in these reports have achieved the highest rankings out of thousands on G2."

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About G-P

G-P is the recognized leader of the global employment industry and has delivered world-class global compliance and workforce products designed to meet the needs of growing companies since 2012. G-P's global growth platform is driven by the G-P MeridianTM Suite of SaaS-based global employment products. G-P helps thousands of customers build and manage teams quickly and compliantly in 180+ countries without navigating legal, tax or HR issues.

G-P: Global Made Possible™

