G-P Named 'Undisputed Frontrunner' and Positioned Highest as the EOR Market Leader in the IEC Group Global EOR Study 2024

G-P recognized as the leader for the second consecutive year for its next-generation global growth and EOR technologies and integrations with leading HCM platforms

BOSTON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G-P (Globalization Partners) , the recognized leader in the global employment market and standard bearer for industry compliance, today announced it has again been named the employer of record (EOR) industry leader by research firm The IEC Group in its Global EOR Study 2024. G-P is positioned highest in the leadership category among the 25 providers assessed in the IEC Dynamic Map™- EOR Quadrant.

"G-P is a dominant force with next-generation technologies and a clear leading provider in Global EOR," said Dr. Kenn D Walters, Partner & Practitioner, The IEC Group Limited. "G-P boasts impressive scale and expertise, with a vast network of over 100 legal entities and providing support across 180+ countries. An industry trailblazer, G-P continues to pursue an ambitious growth strategy, innovating on its vision to deliver cutting-edge global growth and EOR solutions."

The report touts G-P as an undisputed frontrunner in the EOR field, highlighting its cutting-edge technology and services, including its Global Growth Platform™ and G-P Meridian™ Suite of global employment products and EOR solutions, its global scale and its partner network and certified integrations.

"G-P has been consistently named the market leader in all EOR industry reports since their inception in 2021," said Nat Natarajan, chief product and strategy officer, G-P. "We're honored The IEC Group has positioned G-P as the frontrunner of the EOR industry yet again. We are focused on enabling global business with our global growth platform, our EOR solution and AI-based global employment products to provide everything a company needs for global growth."

The IEC Group (International Expansion Group, Limited) is a global business research and advisory firm and the IEC Dynamic Map™ is a provider comparison methodology empowered by IEC practitioners experience, research, and client feedback. The Global EOR Study assesses providers capable of deploying and providing employment service arrangements and operating models to support multinational companies carrying out global expansion strategies. The research focuses on global EOR solutions and analyzes the breadth, depth, and maturity of provider offerings supporting multinational EOR operations.

Download The IEC Group Global EOR Study 2024 to learn more about global market outlook for EOR and how G-P is leading the industry.

About G-P

G-P is the recognized leader of the global employment industry and has delivered world-class global compliance and workforce products designed to meet the needs of growing companies since 2012. G-P's global growth platform is driven by the G-P Meridian™ Suite of SaaS-based global employment products. G-P helps thousands of customers build and manage teams quickly and compliantly in 180+ countries without navigating legal, tax or HR issues.

G-P: Global Made Possible™

To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , or check out our Blog .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2418907/IEC_EOR_2024_Dynamic_Map_Quadrant_Stars_Graphic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913267/G_P_NEW_Logo.jpg