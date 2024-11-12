G-P Unveils World's First AI-based Global HR Compliance Advisor

G-P Gia™ instantly provides context-specific HR and legal guidance and actionable documents in over 50 countries and all 50 U.S. states to cut cost and time of compliance by up to 95%

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY – Nov. 12, 2024 − G-P (Globalization Partners) , recognized by industry analysts as the undisputed leader in global employment, today introduced G-P Gia , the world's first AI-based global HR compliance advisor. Powered by G-P's proprietary knowledge base that combines more than a decade of global employment expertise with cutting-edge AI technology, Gia revolutionizes HR, cutting the cost and time of compliance by up to 95%.

"With Gia, G-P is closing a major gap in global and cross-border workforce planning and organizational readiness by delivering new workforce legal compliance automation," said Zachary Chertok, senior research manager for employee experience, IDC. "Gia bridges the gap between HR and legal teams, supporting HR to efficiently and accurately move through global and continuous workforce planning, scenario modeling and organizational decision making. Drawing on G-P's legacy in global EOR, Gia empowers HR to drive more agile decisions and outcomes by automating workforce legal compliance checks for global business change, scale, geographic expansion and M&A."

With Gia as a trusted HR compliance advisor, companies can efficiently and compliantly navigate the complexities of global employment and reduce reliance on costly consultants. Gia provides context-specific answers to the toughest questions and can draft and edit documents like employment policies, contracts, handbooks and more. At launch, Gia delivers expertise in over 50 countries and all 50 U.S. states, with the plan to extend expertise to more than 180 countries. Gia harnesses the expertise of G-P's hundreds of HR, finance and legal professionals, to provide up-to-date, accurate and reliable information, advice and solutions across the employee lifecycle.

"When I started G-P and created the employer of record (EOR) industry more than a decade ago, my vision was to create a fast and easy way for companies to hire anyone, anywhere," said Nicole Sahin, founder and CEO, G-P. "We changed the way the world did business by launching an industry. Now we're doing it again, by putting the best of the world's global HR advisors at our clients' fingertips."

Sahin continued, "When it comes to global HR matters, the complexity is vast and accuracy is crucial. Customers need guidance they can trust, not only for the black-and-white law, but also for the tactical way HR specialists get things done on the ground, country by country. We developed G-P Gia with our proprietary knowledge base and deep expertise in AI to uniquely solve complex problems, mitigate risk and reduce the need for HR organizations to depend on manual processes or external consultants - yet retain the human touch. Built for the next era of HR, Gia will forever change the future of work."

Gia automates complex tasks and guides HR professionals to manage:

Talent Acquisition: Manage the detailed requirements for hiring across multiple countries. For example, if a customer based in the U.S. needs to hire an employee in Germany , Gia will provide all of the local context about compliance concerns and best practices to:

Develop a compliant job description Draft a locally-compliant offer letter Draft or analyze the proposed employment contract Highlight key legal compliance requirements Translate all materials into local language





HR Administration, Policy Creation and Communications: Automate time-consuming tasks, create compliant compensation and benefits recommendations and develop and update company policies, employee handbooks, performance review templates, etc. For example, if a customer learns that the maternity law in an employee's state is changing, Gia knows all about new policies and can:

Analyze the existing policy Suggest draft amendments for compliance and HR standards Draft training and communication plans for existing employees





Immigration Guidance: Provide the appropriate immigration, work authorization and tax requirements, simplifying the process for global hires. For example, if an employee is relocating from the U.S. to Japan , Gia can:

Offer detailed insights on global mobility, including employment laws, tax regulations and benefits Provide guidance on how to find and obtain the required visas





Offboarding/Termination: Minimize legal, financial and operational risks that could arise from non-compliance on termination procedures. For example, if a customer needs to part ways with an employee in France due to a role redundancy, Gia understands the local employment laws and will:

Analyze the existing employment contract and make recommendations Outline the country-specific employment law requirements like notice, protections, termination reasons and more Answer nuanced HR questions Calculate the redundancy payment Draft the termination letter



G-P's long-term investment in AI, coupled with more than a decade of legal and HR expertise, ensures that Gia is always up to date with the latest global compliance standards, giving users the confidence to make informed decisions when building and managing global teams. G-P's unique, patent-pending approach integrates Large Language Models (LLMs) with Knowledge Graphs, diving deep into data and providing nuanced and relevant insights that go beyond surface-level information.

"In a market where many are content to simply use AI, we're inventing it," said Nat Natarajan, chief product and strategy officer, G-P. "Gia is more than an AI tool—it's a breakthrough, representing a significant leap forward in the AI field. We are pioneering the integration of LLMs with Knowledge Graphs to extract rules from unstructured text, ensuring we deliver accuracy and nuance while protecting against hallucinations. The combination of our over 10 years of transactional compliance data and human expertise, along with our AI technology, is uniquely ours and it cannot be replicated."

Gia adheres to data privacy regulations to safeguard the privacy of every user. Users can trust that all interactions and information are secure and align with international privacy standards.

Sign up for early access and learn more about how G-P Gia was built for the next era of HR: www.g-p.com/gia

About G-P

G-P is the recognized leader in global employment, delivering everything companies of all sizes need to manage the full employee lifecycle. G-P offers a robust suite of products, including the world's first AI-based global HR compliance advisor, G-P Gia, and AI-enabled Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor products. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries with more than a decade of global employment experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and its unmatched proprietary knowledge base.

G-P: Global Made Possible™

To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via LinkedIn , X , Facebook or check out our Blog .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913267/G_P_NEW_Logo.jpg