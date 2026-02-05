G Square Group Acquires Historic TVS Founder's Legacy Land in Madurai for a Residential and Commercial Project

CHENNAI, India, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G Square Group has acquired 5 acres heritage land parcel in the heart of Madurai from the legacy owners of the TVS Group, marking one of the city's most significant transactions in recent years. The land was formerly owned by the late Mr. T. V. Sundaram Iyengar, the visionary founder of the TVS Family Group of Companies, and is believed to be TVS' first landholding, giving it exceptional historical and cultural significance.

(L to R): Mr. Bala Ramajayam, Founder and Managing Director of G Square Group, N Krishnamoorthy, Director, TVS Vehicle Mobility Solutions, TVS Group.

The acquisition represents the transition of one of Madurai's most distinguished legacy properties into a thoughtfully planned modern residential and commercial plotted community, while retaining its deep-rooted association with the city's industrial and economic evolution.

As part of the acquisition, G Square Group has announced the name of the project as G Square Temple View Square (TVS), a premium plotted development in Periyar, Madurai, with the project name reflecting the historical association of the land with Mr. T. V. Sundaram Iyengar and the TVS legacy. Located close to the Periyar Bus Stand, the project enjoys excellent urban connectivity while being situated near the iconic Meenakshi Amman Temple, one of the city's most revered landmarks.

Speaking on the acquisition and the project, Mr. Bala Ramajayam, Founder and Managing Director of G Square Group, said, "This acquisition holds deep personal and professional significance for me. My very first commercial land deal was with the TVS Company in 2011, and to now be entrusted with a property of such historical importance, one that was part of T. V. Sundaram Iyengar's original landholdings in Madurai, is both humbling and a testament to the trust and enduring relationship we've built over the years. It reflects TVS Group's confidence in G Square's ability to handle legacy assets with responsibility and vision. G Square Temple View Square represents our commitment to making home ownership accessible and meaningful for Madurai's growing middle class. Plotted development is often the first gateway for families to invest in their dream home, offering flexibility and long-term value. This project is especially significant because it transitions a century-old legacy landholding into a modern residential and commercial plotted community while preserving its deep cultural context and connection to Madurai's industrial heritage. Our focus has been to honour this history while creating lasting value for homebuyers and the city alike."

The developer acquired the 5-acre land parcel for ₹167 crore. The project allocates 1.63 acres for residential use, 2 acres for commercial purposes, and the remaining 1.37 acres for infrastructure and common amenities. The project comprises 55 plots in total, including 50 residential plots and 5 commercial plots, catering to both end-users and long-term investors. Residential plots are priced from ₹15,990 per sq. ft. onwards, translating to ₹69.64 lakh onwards per cent, while commercial plots are offered from ₹25,990 per sq. ft. onwards, with pricing starting at ₹1.13 crore onwards per cent.

The project's strategic location near the Periyar Bus Stand offers easy access to leading educational institutions, premier colleges, and key healthcare facilities.

G Square Group follows a strict no-cash policy, ensures clear documentation, and maintains 100% transparency across every transaction. The company offers plots within city limits at prices below prevailing market value, making land ownership accessible and secure for homebuyers. Through G Square Build Assist, G Square also provides comprehensive post-purchase construction guidance, supporting customers at every stage from Patta to Gruhapravesam and ensuring a smooth, hassle-free journey from plot acquisition to building and occupying a dream home.

About G Square Group

G Square Group is India's largest plotted real estate developer, with over 20,000+ happy customers and has aggregated 4,000+ acres of land across India. Known for secure communities, verified legal compliance, and transparent processes, with hassle-free transactions. G Square's footprint spans across Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Trichy, Pollachi, Hosur, Mysuru and more. For over 13+ years, G Square has consistently delivered world-class investment lands with future-ready infrastructure.

