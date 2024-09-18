G10X announces ISO Certifications: ISO 27001 and ISO 27701

COCHIN, India, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G10X, a leading provider of GenAI and digital solutions, products and services for global enterprises using a unique CUSTOMER OBSESSION based model announces that it has been assessed by TÜV SÜD and certified at ISO 27001 for Information Security Management and ISO 27701 for Data Privacy Management.

These certifications underscore G10X's unwavering commitment to safeguarding customer data and upholding the highest standards of information security and privacy.

Steve Evans (President, G10X) remarked, "Achieving these certifications at an early stage in our journey is a testament to our dedication to our customers and their information security needs. G10X has experienced remarkable growth over the past five years, and these milestones will further propel our continued success."

Vijay Raghav (Chief Information Officer & Chief Information Security Officer, G10X) stated, "In today's complex environment, organizations can only thrive through an integrated and holistic approach. Adhering to globally recognized standards that embody decades of expertise is essential for consistent success."

S. Loganathan (General Manager of Management Systems, TÜV SÜD South Asia) commented, "Obtaining these certifications signifies that G10X's processes are well-established. It also assures clients of G10X's reliability in business."

About G10X

G10X is a leading Gen AI and digital services, product and solutions company using a CUSTOMER OBSESSION based model to ideation, innovation, development, testing and maintenance. The Services include Data, Analytics, AI, Infrastructure & Cloud, Mobile, Automation, e-Commerce, Quality Assurance, Store systems, POS, packaged apps and Low Code/No Code solutions.

About TUV SUD

TÜV SÜD South Asia Pvt. Ltd., a global leader in certification, assessments, testing, and training with over 150 years of experience, has audited G10X for the ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications. With Headquarters in Munich, Germany, TÜV SÜD has offices in 33 locations pan India.

