Gaana introduces Big FM's 'Dhun Workout' playlist on the app

Improving lung health is now only a playlist away

MUMBAI, India, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This World Health Day, Radio network BIG FM, in partnership with WATConsult, an Isobar company & the globally awarded hybrid digital agency from dentsu India, has launched an exclusive #DhunWorkout playlist on the music streaming app, Gaana. Unlocking the hidden potential of Bollywood, the songs curated in the playlist intend to improve overall lung health through efficient breathing techniques. The exercises under this initiative are not just the regular 'breathe in and breathe out' techniques that are common in the health and fitness space but also have an element of fun and excitement to them.

The Dhun Workout playlist is a permanent feature on the platform. This means that the audiences have access to these lung workouts at any point in time and anywhere, all they need to do is sing along to the tunes and feel their lungs perform better with time. Apart from being present on Gaana, the Dhun Workout tracks will also be played on-air and promoted across social media. Additionally, this initiative will be supported by various celebrities and RJs, simultaneously making it the new normal lung health practice.

Speaking on the launch, Sunil Kumaran, Chief Brand and Digital Officer, Big FM said, "We are proud to present a workout that's unique, entertaining and at the same time important for our listeners. As pioneers in launching purpose-driven campaigns, 'Dhun Workouts' is our earnest attempt to reach out to our listeners and raise awareness on the importance of having healthy lungs and we are extremely happy to partner with Gaana, who have recognized and connected with us in our effort."

Shashwat Goswami, Head of Marketing, Gaana, said, "We, at Gaana, seize every opportunity to create innovative music experiences for our audience. Dhun Workouts is a unique way of approaching workout through singing and music, and we are positive that our audience would love to incorporate this playlist in their fitness journey."

For the record, Dhun Workout was launched in November 2021. It was on-air for 15 days and then re-launched on radio + digital in February 2022. Since then, the initiative has been a runaway success. The campaign has achieved 34 million impressions across all content till now, 4 million organic reach and 500 reels. Moreover, the campaign has recorded 1210 hours of workout and 20+ RJs PAN India have actively participated.

Link to the playlist: https://gaana.com/playlist/gaana-dj-dhun-workouts

Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group said, "In today's time exercising is non-negotiable so you might as well make it fun. With Dhun Workout, we tapped into this insight and helped people improve their lung health by simply singing. This initiative has been well received by the audience and hence we have taken a step further with the Dhun Workouts playlist on Gaana. The listener now can independently perform these exercises as per their convivence anytime and anywhere."

Sahil Shah, Managing Partner, WATConsult added, "Who would have thought that Bollywood songs can be a catalyst to an effective lung exercise. For me, the idea wins at all levels because an action like singing that comes so naturally to an individual has turned out to be something that improves one's health. And yes, when one thinks of Bollywood songs, Gaana is an obvious choice with the kind of library they have. I am so thrilled that we have partnered up with them and Big FM to take this campaign to the next level of reach & impact it deserves."

