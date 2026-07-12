GAC Group to Celebrate 30 Million Global Users on July 16

GUANGZHOU, China, July 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From the roll-off of its first vehicle to the upcoming milestone of its 30 millionth finished automobile, every step forward taken by GAC stems from the choices and trust of users worldwide. On July 16, GAC Group will stage a grand appreciation event for its 30 million users, celebrating the historic roll-off of its 30 millionth vehicle alongside global users.

Since delivering its first vehicle to a customer, GAC's development has marched in lockstep with the mobility lives of users worldwide. This year, a constant stream of new users have joined the GAC community, together earning the trust of 30 million users worldwide.

In H1 2026, exports of GAC's own brands hit 121,500 units, jumping 132% year-on-year, proving global consumers' recognition of product quality. All five core overseas regions — the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and Europe — recorded robust growth.

GAC's international business covers 110 countries/regions across five major zones, with 746 sales and service outlets, six overseas manufacturing plants, and nine overseas parts warehouses. It has built localized full-value-chain operations covering R&D, production, supply and sales. In the Americas, multiple core models rank high in local markets, with monthly sales multiplying several times in Brazil, Colombia and others. In Asia-Pacific, GAC held 11% of Hong Kong's NEV market in Jan-May, while Thailand's June sales surged 207% month-on-month. In Europe, GAC has built a complete system from local manufacturing to retail, steadily rolling out NEVs in key markets. Every regional sales increase reflects local users' recognition and preference, together forming GAC's 30-million-user trust community.

The milestone of 30 million vehicles produced by GAC embodies the trust and commitment of users all over the world. GAC Group will deepen reforms under the "Panyu action", stay committed to the user-centric development philosophy, and translate the trust of its 30 million global users into driving force for progress. The Group will deliver higher-quality products, more advanced technologies and more comprehensive services to reciprocate every customer's support, and march forward hand in hand with its global 30-million-user community to embrace a brand-new development journey.

For more information about GAC, please visit https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social media.