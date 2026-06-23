Galaxy Digital Invests in Digital Prime Technologies, Deepening Commitment to Institutional Digital Asset Lending

Investment follows Galaxy's role as a launch participant on Tokenet, the institutional digital asset lending platform built by Digital Prime Technologies in partnership with EquiLend

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Prime Technologies, a provider of institutional digital asset technology solutions, today announced a strategic investment from Galaxy Digital (Nasdaq: GLXY), a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure.

The investment builds on Galaxy's existing relationship with Digital Prime Technologies as a launch participant on Tokenet, the institutional digital asset lending platform that went live in May 2026. Tokenet, developed in partnership with EquiLend, applies proven securities lending workflows, risk controls, and lifecycle management to digital assets, delivering the operational rigor required by institutional market participants.

Galaxy's decision to invest reflects its assessment of Tokenet's position as an emerging standard for institutional digital asset lending - a market that has historically operated without the governance and transparency structures that institutional participants require.

"The maturation of digital asset lending depends on infrastructure that institutions can trust from day one. Tokenet has been built with that bar in mind, and Galaxy's investment in Digital Prime is a reflection of our confidence in both the platform and the team behind it," said Max Bareiss, Head of Lending, Galaxy Digital.

"This investment validates what we set out to build: an institutional-grade platform that closes the gap between digital asset lending and the standards the traditional market already operates by. Having Galaxy as both a live participant and an investor reflects confidence in both the platform and the direction of the market," said James Runnels, Co-Founder and CEO of Digital Prime Technologies.

"EquiLend's partnership with Digital Prime was built on the recognition that institutional participants need a path into digital asset lending that doesn't require them to compromise on operational standards. Galaxy's investment in Digital Prime reinforces that the market is moving in that direction," said Nick Delikaris, Chief Product Officer, EquiLend.

Digital Prime will use the investment to accelerate Tokenet's development and expand its institutional client base. EquiLend's global network continues to provide the distribution foundation for Tokenet to scale within the institutional lending community.

For more information on the Tokenet launch, view our press release here.

About EquiLend

EquiLend is a global financial technology firm offering Trading, Workflow Automation, Data & Insights, and Digital Solutions for the securities finance industry. With offices in North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, EquiLend operates across various jurisdictions worldwide, adhering to the highest regulatory standards.

The company is committed to excellence and innovation and is consistently recognized for its contributions to the industry. EquiLend is Great Place to Work Certified™ in the U.S., UK, Ireland and India and has been awarded Global Data Provider of the Year and Regulatory Solution of the Year in the Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards 2025.

For more information, please visit www.equilend.com

About Digital Prime Technologies

Through a multi-faceted product suite, Digital Prime Technologies enables its clients to quickly and easily deploy a full suite of digital asset solutions spanning execution, prime brokerage and lending. The digital assets sector is complicated and evolving rapidly, Digital Prime Technologies is built on TradFi principles and industry practices that are core to US regulated securities markets. Digital Prime Technologies' offering allows broker-dealers and capital markets firms to transact in the digital asset space with robust and fully customizable services suited to their business and compliance needs.

For more information, please visit https://digitalprimetechnologies.com/.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we develop and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and HPC workloads. Our 1.6 GW Helios campus in Texas positions Galaxy among the largest and fastest-growing data center developers in North America. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

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