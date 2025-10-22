Galeries Lafayette to open doors in India with Aditya Birla Group early next month

The debut flagship in Mumbai's Kala Ghoda district will bring global fashion, beauty, and experiential retail to India's luxury market

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Galeries Lafayette, one of the world's most celebrated department stores, is set to open its first Indian flagship at the historic Turner Morrison and Voltas House buildings in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai. The debut marks a defining moment in India's luxury journey, bringing together the French icon's 130-year legacy of fashion, art, and culture with Aditya Birla Group's deep understanding of the Indian market.

(L-R) Mrs. Neerja Birla, Aryaman Birla, Mr. Kumar Managalam Birla - Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, Ananya Birla, Nicolas Houzé - Executive Chairman of Galeries Lafayette Group, Arthur Lemoine - Chief Executive Officer of Galeries Lafayette and R. Sathyajit – Chief Executive Officer, International Brands, ABFRL

This opening follows the exclusive partnership announced between Galeries Lafayette and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) in 2022, a part of leading Indian multinational Aditya Birla Group, to establish the brand's presence in India through flagship stores and an omnichannel retail model.

India's luxury market, projected to reach USD 85 billion by 2030, continues to see rapid growth driven by rising affluence, digital influence, and aspirational consumption. Mumbai, the country's financial and cultural capital, accounts for a significant share of this opportunity, making it the natural home for Galeries Lafayette's first flagship in India.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, said: "Luxury in India today stands at the threshold of transformation. With one of the fastest-growing affluent populations in the world and a new generation of globally exposed consumers, the appetite for high-end experiences has never been stronger. A new India is emerging which is youthful, ambitious, and globally connected. One that embraces luxury as a statement of aspiration and identity.

Our partnership with Galeries Lafayette, therefore, marks a coming-of-age moment for Indian luxury retail. Together, we are creating an iconic destination in the heart of Mumbai—a world-class showcase where the best of global luxury engages with the rising confidence of the Indian consumer. For the first time, India will welcome a luxury department store, housed in landmark real estate, executed with precision, and infused with the elegance of Indian sensibilities."

Mr. Nicolas Houzé, Executive Chairman, Galeries Lafayette Group, commented, "Opening our first store in Mumbai is a defining moment for Galeries Lafayette and a new chapter in our international journey. Partnering with the Aditya Birla Group, a renowned family-owned conglomerate whose values resonate with ours, gives this project a particularly strong foundation. With Mumbai as our anchor point, we are proud to introduce an experience that brings together French heritage, creativity, and innovation, while embracing the energy and cultural richness of India. This flagship will stand as a symbol of our ambition to make the French Art of Living shine on the global stage."

The partnership combines Galeries Lafayette's global retail expertise with ABFRL's proven leadership across India's premium and luxury segments. Together, the two entities aim to create a structured, scalable model for the country's high-value retail market. The Mumbai flagship serves as a strategic platform to showcase curated luxury merchandising and experiential offerings while generating insights that inform ABFRL's long-term growth in this segment.

To commemorate this milestone, Galeries Lafayette and the Aditya Birla Group hosted a landmark celebration on the Arabian Sea. From the Gateway of India, a flotilla of yachts ferried Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla and Mr. Nicolas Houzé to a curated evening event, culminating in a unique and interesting spectacle, that marked the brand's symbolic arrival in India.

Mr. Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, said, "Galeries Lafayette ushers in a new paradigm of luxury for India, one that goes beyond retail to create cultural experiences. At ABFRL, our focus has always been on shaping aspirations while building leadership in premium and luxury retail through strategic investment and execution. With this flagship, we are setting new benchmarks in assortment, service and experience, while building on the momentum that has already placed India on the global luxury map. Our aim is to further elevate this trajectory, amplifying India's influence and visibility in the world of luxury. This milestone reflects not only our retail vision but also our commitment to nurturing a stronger luxury ecosystem in India, one that is both aspirational and sustainable."

Spanning 90,000 sq. ft. across five levels, the flagship has been designed by the London-based architectural firm Virgile + Partners. The space reinterprets Galeries Lafayette's global concept through an Indian lens, blending Parisian refinement with Mumbai's architectural heritage to create a destination that balances legacy and modernity.

The curated portfolio brings together more than 250 revered luxury and designer brands from across the globe. Beyond retail, the flagship introduces personal styling, private lounges, concierge services, and curated cultural programs designed to deepen engagement and drive repeat experiences.

These initiatives aim to enhance customer loyalty, provide data-led insights, and support ABFRL's strategic vision for long-term growth in luxury retail.

Galeries Lafayette Mumbai embodies Art de Vivre and Joie de Vivre, offering India's next-generation consumers a seamless fusion of fashion, culture, and design. The alliance was shaped with strategic counsel from Pike Preston, ensuring the partnership aligns with global best practices while adapting to India's evolving retail landscape.

The flagship officially opens its doors early next month at Turner Morrison Building, 16 G. Vaidya Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai.

About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), part of the Aditya Birla Group, is India's leading fashion powerhouse, offering a distinguished portfolio of renowned brands and retail formats, catering to multiple high-growth segments. As of March 31, 2025, the Company has presence across 1,168 stores spanning 7.1 Mn sqft. retail space.

ABFRL's portfolio includes Pantaloons, one of India's most loved fashion destinations, and Style Up, a growing value retail format. The Company also operates The Collective, who commands a dominant position as one of the country's most influential multi-brand luxury retailers, with exclusive long-term tie-ups with global fashion brands including Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker and Fred Perry. ABFRL has also partnered with Paris based Galeries Lafayette to introduce a high-end luxury destination in India.

ABFRL is a market leader in branded ethnic wear, its portfolio includes Jaypore, Tasva and TCNS brands and it has forged strategic partnerships with India's top designers such as Shantnu & Nikhil, Tarun Tahiliani, Sabyasachi, and House of Masaba. Recently, the Company further expanded its ethnic wear leadership with the integration of TCNS brands, home to leading women's brands W, Aurelia, Wishful, Elleven and Folksong.

To address the evolving preferences of digitally native consumers, ABFRL is also building a portfolio of new-age, digital-first fashion brands under its tech-led venture TMRW. This platform collaborates with emerging entrepreneurs to co-create scalable fashion businesses in India's rapidly expanding fashion.

About Galeries Lafayette

Leading French department store player and famous throughout the world, Galeries Lafayette has been an unrivalled specialist in fashion and experience marketing for 130 years. It aims to make each visit a unique experience and offer its French and international customers a range of constantly renewed brands, ranging from affordable to premium and luxury. The Galeries Lafayette brand, covering a wide range of segments taking in fashion and accessories, decoration, food and catering, promotes its offering thanks to a network of 65 stores in France and abroad, the merchant website galerieslafayette.com and the Galeries Lafayette Outlet discount store. For more information about galerieslafayette.com, go to Facebook and Instagram (@galerieslafayette).

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802640/Galeries_Lafayette_ABFRL.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802639/Galeries_Lafayette_Logo.jpg