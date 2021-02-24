Game-Changing Wrinkle Reduction Device Receives Key Regulatory Clearance in Canada

Sofwave is crucial to your aesthetic practice. Learn Why!

YOQNEAM, Israel, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sofwave Medical, the emerging leader of energy-based non-invasive, skin treatment aesthetic medical devices, announced today that it received clearance from Health Canada for its next-generation Sofwave system. Aesthetic practices adding Sofwave to their service menu will be able to offer a noticeable wrinkle reduction in a single treatment through the industry's most innovative energy-based treatment.

According to Sharyn A Laughlin M.D., a leading expert in the field of dermatology and Medical Director of Laserderm, this new device meets an unmet need. " "Using Sofwave I can give my patients impressive results in one treatment session."

"Sofwave has been the most anticipated introduction of non-invasive aesthetic devices since its introduction and rapid adoption in the US," said Jay Herman, President of Salient Medical. "We are excited to partner with Sofwave and be able to provide this opportunity to physicians across Canada to enhance their practice."

Louis Scafuri, Chief Executive Officer of Sofwave Medical, calls the clearance for Sofwave technology "an important milestone for the company," adding that the new technology "targets a growing customer base of patients who are looking to reduce their wrinkles and facial lines with non-invasive technology."

Sofwave's state-of-the-art Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology SUPERBTM addresses the growing demand for non-invasive treatments that deliver noticeable wrinkle reduction. The device's seven cooled transducers are directly coupled to the epidermis, creating a unique 3D array of volumetric thermal zones that deliver parallel energy simultaneously, resulting in significant collagen remodeling in the mid-dermis. A single Sofwave treatment reduces facial wrinkles in a fast 30 to 45minute non-invasive treatment with minimal downtime or post-treatment discomfort.

Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction using proprietary breakthrough technology. Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, providing physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients.

