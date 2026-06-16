GameChange Energy Strengthens Latin America Presence with New Office in Mexico City

New Mexico City hub supports the company's expanding operations and long-term investment across Mexico and LATAM

MEXICO CITY, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Energy, a global energy infrastructure company, is announcing the opening of a new office in the Roma district of Mexico City, marking a milestone in its expanding presence in Mexico and Latin America.

Mexico represents a key strategic market for GameChange Energy, due to its strong solar generation potential, the increasing technical sophistication of its photovoltaic projects, and the country's growing commitment to the energy transition and the decarbonization of its power system.

The new office will host the team led by Juan González, Director of Business Development for Latin America at GameChange Energy, and will strengthen the company's ability to provide technical, commercial, and operational support from Mexico. Including projects currently under execution in the Mexican market, GameChange Solar has approximately 2 GW of projects in Latin America.

"The opening of our office in Mexico City is a natural step in the evolution of GameChange Energy in Latin America. Mexico is a priority market for us, not only because of its size and solar potential, but also because of the technical quality and sophistication of its photovoltaic projects," said Oscar Aira, General Manager for Europe and Latin America at GameChange Energy. "We want to work closely with our customers, from the early stages of design and engineering through construction, commissioning and plant operation, bringing the global experience, execution capabilities and technological innovation that distinguish us."

From its new office in Mexico, GameChange Energy will strengthen its response capabilities in engineering, project management and field services, providing localized support aligned with regional language, time zone and regulatory requirements.

The company will place a particular focus on developing solutions that optimize energy performance, accelerate installation, improve terrain adaptability and reduce the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects across Mexico.

"Our objective is to become the technology partner of reference for Mexico's major solar projects, strengthening long-term client relationships while helping drive the country's transition toward cleaner, more competitive, and more resilient energy infrastructure," added Aira.

About GameChange Energy

GameChange Energy is a global energy infrastructure company delivering integrated, highly engineered solutions for utility-scale renewable energy and critical power applications. Through our portfolio of operating companies, we provide solar trackers, fixed-tilt mounting systems, eBOS solutions, transformers, drone-based asset monitoring, and customized infrastructure solutions for renewable energy plants, data centers, and battery energy storage systems (BESS). Our technologies are designed to reduce risk, improve performance, and deliver reliable operations worldwide. GameChange Energy is engineering the future of clean energy infrastructure.

For more information about GameChange Energy, visit www.gamechangeenergy.com

Media Contact

Marisa González Berrocal

Marketing Lead Europe & LATAM

+34 696935591

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