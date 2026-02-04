GameChange Solar selected to supply trackers for 1,290 MWp Bisha Solar PV Plant in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar tracker and fixed-tilt racking technology, announced that it has won an order to supply its Genius Tracker™ 1P system for the 1,290 MWp Bisha Solar PV Independent Power Plant in Saudi Arabia. The project is being developed by ACWA Power, with L&T appointed as the EPC partner.

GameChange Solar Genius Tracker

The Bisha project is part of Saudi Arabia's expanding renewable energy pipeline under the PIF programme, where meeting delivery timelines requires strong regional supply capability. GameChange Solar's expanded manufacturing presence in Saudi Arabia, with 6 GW of annual capacity, strengthens the company's ability to support large-scale projects with dependable regional supply.

Located in the Asir Province, the plant will deploy GameChange Solar's advanced Genius Tracker™ 1P platform featuring SmartStow™, PowerBoost™ and WeatherSmart™ systems. These features ensure reliable performance in Saudi Arabia's harsh climate, characterized by high wind speeds, unpredictable wind directions, hurricanes, and extreme heat.

"Bisha demands reliability, and that is what our platform is built to deliver. The experience we have across a wide range of projects, the consistency of our manufacturing and the operating results we've achieved globally form the foundation of our work here. Our focus is to support the Kingdom with technology that performs in real conditions," said Vikas Bansal, CEO – International, GameChange Solar. "With this project, our collaboration with L&T crosses 2 GW. It is a significant milestone for us and reflects a working relationship built on clarity, accountability and long-term commitment. L&T is an important partner for us, and we value the trust they place in our team and our technology."

"At L&T, our suppliers are integral to our value chain and project success. The inclusion of Gamechange Solar reflects our confidence in their capabilities and sustainable business practices. We look forward to a collaborative partnership that strengthens execution excellence and delivers superior value to our clients," said Mr. A Ravindran, Senior Vice President & Head - Renewable IC, Larsen &Toubro Limited.

