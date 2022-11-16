Ganesh Complex Industrial Parks aim to pioneer growth in Eastern India

KOLKATA, India, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian warehouse market is projected to reach $2,243.7 billion by 2026, expanding at a rate of 10.90% annually. The demand for warehouses in India's tier-1 and tier-2 cities has skyrocketed as the number of e-commerce businesses that need to stock more inventory close to customers has increased exponentially. The growth and expansion of India's industrial and warehouse real estate markets is anticipated to continue. Ganesh Complex is driving this growth in Eastern India, providing warehousing solutions to a plethora of industries in and around West Bengal. They have state-of-the-art warehouse facilities at four current parks in Ranihati, Rauta, and Panchla, near Kolkata, with a total area of 17,424,000 square feet and world-class amenities. The company is now on expansion mode with two more industrial parks spread across 500 acres and with an investment of INR 100 crores.

Speaking on the brand's initiatives, Mr. Alok Bajoria, Director, Ganesh Industrial Complex, said, "Within the steel and metals industry, construction, manufacturing, and fabrication are all significant subsectors with expansion potential. There is also room in the market for niche products and services. We believe that for Eastern India's industrial sector to grow as a whole, the eastern regions must be provided with every conceivable infrastructural advantage, so that industrial progress is exponential. The industrial parks set up by Ganesh Complex are a testament to our commitment to this philosophy."

The initiatives of Ganesh Complex align with the Government of India's Make in India initiative, which aims to increase the manufacturing sector's growth rate, create 100 million additional manufacturing jobs by 2025, and increase the manufacturing sector's contribution to GDP to 25% by 2025. Ganesh Complex is consistently facilitating investment, fostering innovation, enhancing skill development, safeguarding intellectual property, and constructing a world-class infrastructure for manufacturing in Eastern India under the EASTPANSION project. Incentives for industrial growth have also been created by the West Bengal Government, and this industry-government collaboration will benefit the state economy. The Eastern states, led by West Bengal, could become a $3 trillion regional economy and account for over a quarter of the national GDP. The state government aims to build 100 industrial parks. 7 out of 21 state SEZs are operational. Since 2021, the West Bengal Cabinet has approved allowing private players to build industrial parks on five acres of land, down from twenty acres. This is in addition to the availability of quality power, gas, water supply, and telecom 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with all rural and urban areas of the state having mobile connectivity. exceptional rail and road networks.

The development model of Ganesh Complex focuses on:

land allocation

clearance & legal framework

registration and liasoning

development permissions

The industrial parks under the Ganesh Complex are ideal warehousing solutions for both mid-scale and large-scale industries. The parks are approximately 50 kms from Kolkata, situated in a strategic location and occupied by a 300 plus acre spread industrial park connected to NH-6, Bombay Road at Panchla and Ranihati. The complex is equipped with all the modern amenities for the industry and modern warehouses. Moreover, it is surrounded by the 3rd largest road network, highly endowed with maritime advantages, and is close to two international airports, Kolkata and Bagdogra as well. The industrial complexes are well connected with a 50-foot internal road for vehicles to move frequently without falling into traffic, and the surroundings of Ganesh Complex are highly bounded with walls to secure the goods in the warehouses from danger. The parks are well lit and provided with 24x7 surveillance via CCTV cameras.

The Ganesh Complex industrial parks are well-equipped for a variety of industries, including papers, recyclable plastics, tires, medical and industrial gas, lubricants, and collaborate with businesses such as RELIANCE, PRAN, PRESTIGE, ANMOL, NOURITURE BY ANMOL FEEDS, EMIZA, V.H. POLYMERS, NEXTGEN, AMAZON, etc. The facilities are customer-focused and equipped with cutting-edge technology and eco-friendly warehousing procedures.

Ganesh Complex has developed an unwavering customer focus while remaining the customer's obvious choice to be a company that continually develops new real estate-related products and technologies. By providing world-class industrial hubs, Ganesh Complex intends to increase the employment potential, industrial output, and trade and export of finished products in the coming years, as part of its commitment to a sustainable future and to enhancing the social, economic, and environmental well-being of communities in the region where it operates.

About Ganesh Complex:

Having decades of experience in the industry of warehousing and logistics, Ganesh Complex offers A-graded solutions at premium standards to an esteemed clientele. Their diversified and strong experience in this industry helped them acquire a recognizable position. Areas that they focus on are specified client technology demands and requirements, market trends, engagement with the trade associations, automation in warehouses, and other innovations. Four current parks in Ranihati, Rauta and Panchla, spread across 17,424,000 sq feet of space, offer cutting-edge logistical solutions. With their bouquet of solutions, they aim at providing the best warehousing needs in a metropolitan and strategic city like Kolkata.

