Gangavaram Port Limited Contributes Rs. 3 Crore to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund

Speaking on the occasion Mr. DVS. Raju, Chairman, Gangavaram Port Limited said, "GPL is humbled to contribute to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund in this time of India's fight against COVID-19. We are confident that our contribution will have a positive impact on the communities that have been hit hardest by this unprecedented crisis. The entire team at GPL is proud to be able to help make a difference in the battle against this virus."

GPL has implemented strict measures to ensure all their members, employees, partners, stakeholders remain safe from COVID-19. The port management has undertaken an extensive drive to educate their employees on the seriousness of Coronavirus, identifying infections, and measures to safeguard them from being infected. Gangavaram Port Management is committed to facilitating uninterrupted movement of essential goods & services amidst the lockdown and GPL is operational with all safety and health protocols.

About Gangavaram Port

Gangavaram Port is the most modern and the deepest port in India located at Visakhapatnam, the industrial nerve centre of Andhra Pradesh. Gangavaram Port has been developed as an all-weather, multipurpose port with water depth up to 21 meters, making it the deepest and capable of handling fully laden Super Cape size vessels of up to 200,000 DWT. Gangavaram Port has become the gateway port for a hinterland spread over 8 states across Eastern, Western, Southern and Central India. Its ability to handle larger vessels efficiently has resulted in substantial savings to trade and port users. Gangavaram Port provides efficient cargo handling services for a variety of bulk and breakbulk cargo groups including Coal, Iron Ore, Fertilizer, Limestone, Bauxite, Raw Sugar, Project Cargo, Alumina, Steel products, etc. The Port, its related facilities and material handling system are among the most advanced in Asia and meet the highest standards in terms of pollution prevention and safety.

