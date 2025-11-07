Garnier Men Launches New AcnoFight Gentle Cleanser, Welcomes Abhishek Sharma as Brand Ambassador

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Garnier Men, a leading men's skincare brand under L'Oréal India, proudly announces the onboarding of Abhishek Sharma, India's #1 T20 batsman, as its new brand ambassador. The announcement coincides with the launch of Garnier Men's AcnoFight Gentle Cleanser, a breakthrough innovation designed to address the needs of men with sensitive acne-prone skin.

With the promise of being "Tough on Pimples, Gentle on Skin," the new Garnier Men AcnoFight Gentle Cleanser redefines acne care for men by combining dermatological science with a skin-friendly formulation that works even on sensitive skin. Powered by Salicylic Acid for deep cleansing efficacy and Centella for soothing comfort, its soap-free, alcohol-free, and paraben-free formula delivers powerful results without compromising on gentleness.

Representing the modern Indian man, strong yet sensitive, Abhishek Sharma perfectly reflects Garnier Men's vision of expert, efficacious skincare made for men's skin. With Abhishek's enduring persona of youthful energy and fresh appeal, Garnier Men is set to redefine modern men's skincare, combining power with gentleness. With this new association, the brand aims to further strengthen its connection with today's generation of men, inspiring them to care for their skin with confidence and ease.

"Garnier Men has always been about innovation and efficacy, driven by a commitment to democratize beauty for men in India. We are thrilled to welcome Abhishek Sharma to our brand family, an individual who perfectly embodies the values of excellence & genuine performances with his vibrant energy, unwavering dedication on the field, and the sheer confidence he brings to every game. With our innovative new product, AcnoFight Gentle Cleanser, we are set to take Garnier Men to newer heights, reinforcing our position as India's number one men's face wash brand. We anticipate an exciting phase ahead, delivering high-performance yet gentle skincare solutions that help men feel confident and ready to face any challenge in their own skin every day", said Ajay Simha, General Manager -Marketing, Garnier.

Abhishek Sharma on Joining Garnier Men, "It's an honour to join the Garnier family. The brand has always represented confidence, authenticity, and care, the qualities I believe in. As someone constantly exposed to the sun and long hours outdoors, taking care of my skin is important to me. It's great to partner with a brand that understands the modern man's lifestyle and skincare needs."

Dermatologically tested and approved for use even on sensitive, shaved, or irritated skin, the Acnofight Gentle Cleanser helps maintain the skin's natural pH balance through its soap-free, alcohol-free, and paraben-free formula. Powered by Salicylic Acid, which deeply clarifies pores, and Centella, which calms and soothes the skin, the cleanser ensures powerful results without compromising comfort. The new cleanser has gentle gel texture & low pH formula that fights pimples gently, even on sensitive skin. Starting from INR 105, the product is available across the country in general trade, modern trade stores as well as on all leading ecommerce platforms

About Garnier Men

Garnier Men is a highly trusted leading brand in the men skincare category in India. The brand understands the distinct needs of men's skin and is committed to empowering them with effective solutions. Its extensive portfolio provides tailored products, meticulously formulated to address specific skin types and concerns – from oil control, brightening to anti-acne care. By harnessing the power of nature-infused science, Garnier Men delivers visible results, helping men achieve healthier, clearer skin and unwavering confidence in their daily lives.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2815890/Abhishek_Sharma_Garnier_Men.jpg