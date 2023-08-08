Garodia Group Unveils Girivan La Quinta: Exquisite Luxury Overlooking Mumbai's Verdant Golf Course

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garodia Group , renowned for its commitment to excellence in real estate, launched its latest project, Girivan La Quinta in Chembur, Mumbai. This luxurious residential development, offering majestic views of the prestigious Bombay Presidency Golf Course, offers a distinctive living experience, combining convenience, elegance, and superior amenities. Designed by globally renowned architect Sanjay Puri, the 18-storey apartment building showcases the perfect blend of contemporary design and functionality.The OC (Occupancy Certificate) for Girivan La Quinta was obtained six months in advance, demonstrating compliance with regulatory standards and ensuring a secure investment for prospective buyers.

Golf Course Views from Every Living Room Where Sculptural Elegance Redefines Residential Living

Girivan La Quinta is strategically located in the quaint suburb of Chembur, providing residents with unparalleled connectivity to all major hubs of the city. Situated just 5 minutes away from the BKC flyover, the Eastern Express Highway, and the Freeway, residents can enjoy seamless access to business districts and entertainment centres. The project offers meticulously crafted 3 BHK and 5 BHK apartments, designed to cater to the diverse needs of modern families. From the 8th to the 11th floor, twin 3 BHK apartments are available on each floor, providing ample room for families. The 12th to the 18th floor features exclusive solo 5 BHK apartments, offering a sense of luxury and grandeur.

Each floor in Girivan La Quinta is equipped with a separate staff room and staff toilet, ensuring convenience and privacy for both residents and their domestic helpers. Girivan La Quinta features decked balconies with stunning views of the Bombay Presidency Golf Course and lush green surroundings, offering residents both tranquillity and luxury. Each residence features spacious rooms, en-suite units, and functional utility spaces, ensuring a comfortable living experience. German modular kitchen furnishings equipped with advanced air filtration systems and water purification technology elevate the living standards, while designer imported marble flooring and luxurious Kolher sanitary ware in the en-suite bathrooms enhance the overall ambiance.

Girivan La Quinta, situated on the edge of the Chembur club golf course in Mumbai, offers an unparalleled opportunity to enjoy unrestricted views of the open greens, a rarity in the city. The building's design optimizes the views from all sides, with minimal circulation spaces and large balconies overlooking the golf course. Its sculptural look, accentuated by curvilinear wrap details, adds a unique identity to the building while reducing heat gain and glare. La Quinta's contextual design and energy-efficient features make it a remarkable and functional residential masterpiece

All flats in Girivan La Quinta have decks that offer semi-openings, providing residents with picturesque views of the lush foliage of the golf course.The carefully designed facade of Girivan La Quinta ensures that the natural light entering the homes is gentle and not harsh, contributing to a comfortable and ambient temperature inside the apartments.The project boasts a wide range of amenities designed to enhance the residents' lifestyle. A fully equipped gym, jacuzzi, and health spa offer residents a space to rejuvenate and relax. For social gatherings and celebrations, a contemporary banquet hall is available. Children have dedicated indoor and outdoor play areas, while senior citizens can enjoy a designated area tailored to their needs. With 6 levels of parking equipped with 2 car lifts, residents can be rest assured that their vehicles are secure and easily accessible. Additionally, residents can connect with nature in the landscaped terrace garden, outdoor yoga and Zumba deck, and observation deck.

Girivan La Quinta prioritises security and convenience. The building is constructed with an earthquake resistant RCC superstructure, ensuring residents' safety. A dedicated owner's lift provides enhanced security, while LED way-finding and directional signage simplifies navigation within the building. The design is Vastu-compliant, offering palatial layouts that promote positive energy and harmony. This achievement highlights the project's commitment to quality and timely delivery.

With its strategic location, world-class amenities, and meticulous design, Girivan La Quinta sets a new benchmark in luxury living. Abhishek Garodia , Managing Director of Garodia Group, expressed his enthusiasm about Girivan La Quinta, stating, "We are thrilled to unveil Girivan La Quinta, a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering luxury and excellence in the real estate industry. With its prime location, impeccable design, and world-class amenities, Girivan La Quinta sets a new standard for sophisticated living in the heart of Mumbai."

About Garodia Group:

Since 1966, Garodia Group has been driven by their unwavering commitment to excellence and a passionate vision for creating remarkable architectural masterpieces. The company stands tall on the pillars of Real Estate, Education, and Philanthropy. Their portfolio encompasses a diverse range of projects, including residential and commercial developments in Ghatkopar and Chembur - specialising in planned private layouts, redevelopment, SRA projects, and townships. Their approach combines tradition with modern innovation, creating spaces that harmoniously blend aesthetics and functionality.

RERA number - P51800026169

