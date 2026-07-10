Garware Fulflex Completes Acquisition of 300,000-Square-Foot Fully Automated Medical Products Manufacturing Facility in The United States

PUNE, India and JACKSONVILLE, Texas, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garware Fulflex today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of a 300,000-square-foot, fully automated medical products manufacturing facility in Jacksonville, Texas, marking a major milestone in the company's global healthcare growth strategy and significantly expanding its manufacturing footprint in North America.

FULFLEX ACQUIRES 300,000-SQUARE-FOOT, FULLY AUTOMATED MEDICAL PRODUCTS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN TEXAS

Situated on a 30-acre campus, the Jacksonville facility employs more than 250 people and manufactures a broad range of critical medical products used by healthcare providers and patients across North America and around the world. The highly automated facility features advanced injection molding, blow molding, thermoforming, extrusion, assembly, and quality systems, further strengthening Garware Fulflex's ability to serve leading global healthcare companies with world-class manufacturing capabilities.

This acquisition is expected to increase Garware Fulflex's global revenue from approximately US$100 million to US$200 million, significantly expanding the company's scale and manufacturing footprint while strengthening its position as a leading global healthcare manufacturing company.

"This acquisition represents a defining milestone in our journey to build a globally respected healthcare manufacturing company," said Diya Garware Ibanez, Chairperson of Garware Fulflex. "The Jacksonville facility brings exceptional people, world-class manufacturing capabilities, and an important presence in the world's largest healthcare market. Most importantly, we are proud to welcome more than 250 talented employees to the Fulflex family. Together, we will continue delivering high-quality medical products while investing in innovation, operational excellence, and long-term growth."

With the addition of Jacksonville, Garware Fulflex continues to strengthen its global manufacturing network, providing customers with increased production capacity, enhanced technical expertise, supply chain resilience, and greater proximity to the North American healthcare market.

About Garware Fulflex

Garware Fulflex is a global healthcare manufacturing company specializing in medical products and engineered polymer solutions. Based in India, the company develops and manufactures products used in medical devices, healthcare, rehabilitation, personal protective equipment, and other specialized healthcare applications.

Garware Fulflex operates 14 locations worldwide, including four manufacturing facilities in the United States, one manufacturing facility in the Dominican Republic, two manufacturing facilities in India, and seven sales offices and distribution centers. Together, these operations serve customers in more than 85 countries, delivering innovative, high-quality healthcare and engineered polymer solutions to some of the world's leading medical companies.

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